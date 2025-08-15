10 Best Deals of the Bass Pro Shops Fall Hunting Classic

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The Bass Pro Shops Fall Hunting Classic ends on August 27, so there’s still time to save on hunting essentials. I combed through the entire sale and found great deals scopes from Leupold, trail cameras from Tactacam and Moultrie, crossbows from Ravin and TenPoint, and even a Benelli shotgun for a great price. Here are the 10 best deals of the Fall Hunting Classic Sale:
Trail Cameras
- Save $70 on a Moultrie Mobile EDGE 2 Cellular Trail Camera Two Pack. It’s now $80 ($40 per camera).
- Save $20 on a Tactacam REVEAL Pro 3.0 Cellular Trail Camera. It’s now $130.
Hunting Gear
- Save on Phelphs Elk Calls
- Save $30 on HME Hitch Hoist with Swivel and Gambrel
- Get a Big Game Hunter HD 1.5 Ladder Stand for only $150 and free shipping
Crossbows
Ravin R29X – $1,800
Get a Ravin R29X with Sniper Package for only $1,800. You’ll find the same crossbow and accessory package for sale online for $2,800. And the R29X with the standard package for $2,300. So this a solid deal on one of the best crossbows we’ve ever tested.
Wicked Ridge Raider 400 with ACUdraw De-Cock – $700
Save $200 on a Wicked Ridge Raider 400 with ACUdraw De-Cock. It’s now only $700 at Bass Pro. This crossbow has an easy to use cocking mechanism and is made in the USA.
Shotguns
- Save $100 on CZ Teal Double-Trigger Side-by-Side Shotgun it’s now only $600
- Save $300 on Benelli Super Black Eagle 3 BE.S.T. Semi-Auto Shotgun
Scopes
- Leupold VX-5HD CDS-ZL2 Side Focus Rifle Scope is on sale for $300 to $400 off.