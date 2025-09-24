Top 8 Deals of Cabela’s Whitetail Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Cabela’s is running their Whitetail Sale until October 1. There are over 180 products on sale, but I found the deepest discounts on great products. Here are deals on everything from broadheads to ear protection.
Get a Vortex Intrepid 4-12×40 Rifle Scope for Under $100 (Usually $180) with 15% Off Code
The Vortex Intrepid rifle scope is already $80 off its usual price and if you use the code VORTEX15 at checkout, you’ll get another $15 off. So you can get a scope with an unbeatable warranty, a BDC reticle, and a versatile magnification range for only $85.
Save $10 on Packs of Rage Broadheads
Three packs of the Rage Crossbow X NC 2-Blade and Rage Black Series Chisel Tip 2-Blade are $10 off.
Moultrie Mobile EDGE 2 Cellular Trail Camera Two Packs for $100
The best deal going in trail cameras is the Moultrie Mobile EDGE 2 two packs. The price right now at Cabela’s is what you can find these two packs for throughout the web. Wherever you buy them from, it’s a great price on one of the best cellular trail cameras we’ve tested. Moultrie Mobile also has an excellent app with a ton of features.
Vortex Diamondback Binoculars are $136 ($34 off)
Cheap, but good, binoculars are hard to find and these Diamondbacks for under $150 are like an optic four-leaf clover. They have good class for the money and Vortex’s legendary warranty. Don’t forget to use code Vortex15 at checkout to get the full discount.
Save $20 on a Big Game Hunter HD 1.5 Ladder Stand
This 18.5-foot, one-person ladder stand is on sale for $160.
Save $100 on a Primos Double Bull SurroundView Double Wide Ground Blind
You can get one of the best ground blinds for $400 on sale.
Get a Gerber Exo-Mod Caper Fixed Blade Knife for Only $27 ($11 off)
I just reviewed this knife in my best hunting knives buying guide. It’s a super light knife with a great sheath and decent overall performance. The ergos are slick, but it’s a great deal for an ultralight fixed blade.
Save $12 on Walker’s Razor Pro Slim Digital Electronic Earmuffs
These electronic ear pro come in a wide variety of colors, have comfortable, gel-filled ear cups, and cut noise by 23db. They’re on sale for $48 right now at Cabela’s.