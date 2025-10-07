The 10 Best Walmart Deals on Hunting Gear

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

This week is a great time to find deals on hunting gear with Cabela’s, Amazon, and Walmart having blow out sales happening. Here are the best deals we found on everything from treestands to rifle scopes.

Walmart Deals on Treestands, Trail Cameras, Rifle Scopes, and More

Save $124 on a BESAFETY 12-15 Gun Cabinet. It’s now $136.

Save $95 on a HART 20-Volt Heated Jacket Kit. It’s now $79.

Save $36 on a MUDDY Boss XL Hang-On. It’s now $90.

Save $178 on a Athlon Optics Argos BTR GEN2 6-24X50. It’s only $252.

Save $100 on a Vortex Optics Viper PST Gen II 5-25×50

Get a two pack of rechargeable hand warmers for $16.

Save $21 on a Kershaw Bel Air. It’s now $114.

Save $11 on a Skull Hooker Table Hooker.

Save $130 on a Stealth Cam Fusion Max mega kit. It includes four Stealth Cam Fusion Max Cellular Trail Cameras, 4x Solar Power Pack, 4x Camera Holder, 4x 32GB Memory Card, and an Card Reader.

Get a Smith’s TRI6 Tri-Hone Stone Sharpening System for only $28.