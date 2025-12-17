The 29 Best Hunting Gear Items We Tested in 2025

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The OL editors are all serious hunters that persue everything from ducks to moose throughout the country. We spend all year testing the latest hunting gear at our head-to-head tests and in the field. Below you’ll find our 29 top picks for apparel, trail cameras, boots, knives, packs, and more. These selections are from our larger Field Tested program, which highlights the best guns and gear from 2025.

Hunting Accessories

Turkey Hunting

Apparel and Footwear

Hunting Accessories

Best Trail Camera: Tactacam Reveal Ultra

Scott Einsmann See It Pros Reliable

Excellent customer service

Good photo detail

Customizable flash settings

No SD card required

Innovative accessories available Cons Live is slow to turn on

Not the best for video Key Features Price: $200

Cell Network LTE

Up to 4K photo definition

Flash Range: Up to 96 feet

Low-glow or no-glow flash settings

16 gb of internal storage

SD card slot for optional additional storage

Powered by 12 AA batteries

Live video

On-demand photos

GPS

For the third year in a row Tactacam is our editor’s choice winner. The new Reveal Ultra has everything we like about last year’s winner, the Pro 3.0, and adds on features that serious trail camera users will appreciate. It has GPS, low and no-glow flash, and live video streaming. It maintains the 3.0’s fast camera speed, good battery life, and easy-to-use app.

The Reveal Ultra can toggle between low-glow or no-glow flash. Low-glow flash means there is a visible red light that comes on when the camera is triggered. The low-glow flash is brighter and illuminates a larger area than a no-glow flash. A no-glow flash emits no visible light and is a completely stealth option. It doesn’t light up a huge area and is best for photos where the subject is less than 60 feet away — scrapes and trails. No-glow is also a great option if you’re using a trail camera for security rather than hunting.

If you need to find your trail camera you can activate its GPS, which gives you a location update every 6 hours. The GPS function works even if the battery is dead or removed for up to 72 hours. That means if you lost your cameras, it gets stolen, or is moved by someone, you’ll be able to recover it.

​During the walkthrough test, the Reveal Ultra triggered 100 percent of the time at 10 and 60 feet, but failed to trigger at night at 110 feet. That is above average performance based on past trail camera tests. Between the dozens of Tactacams we have in the field, we routinely see photos of deer captured at 60 feet and beyond.

The photo quality is excellent both day and night. Subjects are captured as they enter the frame or directly in the center. The images are crisp with no motion blur. The low-glow flash is impressive and it illuminates well beyond 110 feet without over exposing objects up close.

One thing I like about Tactacam is their plans are straightforward and fairly affordable. You can pause your plan and restart it at any time, which is a convenient feature. It’s also important to note that if you want to get on-demand photos, download HD photos, or enable live videos you have to get the Xtra plan, which is an additional $9 and covers all your cameras.

​There are a few downsides to the Ultra. In video mode, you can’t view videos right away. The app displays a thumbnail and you’ll need to request the video before viewing it. The live video mode is slower to start up than my Spartan GoLive2. The Reveal app doesn’t have a species filter which can make sorting through photos time consuming. It does have filters for custom tags, weather, date, and time.

​I currently have three Tactacams on my lease and 30 more on an out of state property. Alex Robinson, OL’s editor-in-chief and one of the authors of this article, also runs several Tactacams. That’s a large sample size and we’ve yet to encounter a significant issue. I got to test the Ultra before it was released to the public and on the launch date, it started glitching. I used Tactacam’s US-based support line to troubleshoot the issue and quickly spoke to a real human. The customer service representative helped me resolve the issue and I was back in business.

In our experience, you’re not likely to have an issue with a Tactacam, and if you do, they have excellent customer service to help you out.

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It Pros Sculpted handle

Excellent for slicing and piercing

Works well for small and big game Cons Some hunters might want a slightly longer blade Key Features Blade Steel: S35VN (58-60 HRC) or MagnaCut (62-64 HRC)

Handle Materials: Micarta

Overall Length: 7.25 inches

Blade Length: 2.62 inches

Blade Thickness: .130 inch

Grind: Flat

Kydex Sheath

Made in USA

Price: $160 (S35VN) or $180 (MagnaCut)

I have five things that I look for in a great hunting knife and of all the knives I tested, this is the one that ticks all those boxes. Its blade shape is perfect for field dressing, deboning, and caping. The knife is small enough to be easy to pack, but it has all the capability you need to process an animal in the field. The grind is slicey, which made it one of the top performers in my cut test. S35VN is a great steel because it has excellent corrosion resistance and strikes a nice balance of edge retention and toughness. The big handle allows a full grip and its coke-bottle shape makes for comfortable ergonomics. Its sculpted grip conforms to your hand with a hammer grip, thumb on the spine, or index finger on the spine. I like the ledge at the front of the handle, which is the perfect spot to place your thumb when using an index-finger-on-the-spine grip.



While this knife is called the Small Game Hunter, it by no means is limited to squirrels and rabbits. The 2.6-inch blade is all I need for field dressing and quartering a deer. This year, I lent it to a professional deer butcher who cuts up hundreds of animals per year, and he was impressed with this knife’s cutting ability and ergonomics. If you like the overall design, but want a larger blade I recommend looking at the 3.5-inch White River Hunter .

Lightweight and organized, the Solo is great for chasing big game through the mountains. See It Pros Lightweight yet able to handle heavy packouts

Comfortable to wear on multi-day hunts Cons A little pricey

In an effort to keep weight down it doesn’t have many pockets and pouches Key Features Capacity: 3,600 cubic inch main bag

Weight: 4 pounds, 6 ounces on X Curve Frame

150+ pound load rating

2,500+ cubic inch expandable load shelf

Cordura 500 and Xpac fabric

Made in the USA

Price: $655

I’ve been hunting with Stone Glacier packs for years and haven’t found a system that does a better job balancing light weight with load-hauling capability. A few seasons back I upgraded my old Stone Glacier pack, which was actually a prototype made by Stone Glacier founder Kurt Racicot, to the Solo. I’ve used it to haul deer, elk, and moose out of the mountains and it has been with me everywhere from Africa to Mongolia. (It fits in overhead bins as a carry-on, which is a nice bonus.)

As with all Stone Glacier packs built on either the XFrame or Krux Evo—you can read about the differences here —it includes an integral load shelf that allows you to strap meat between the frame and 3,600-cubic-inch bag. There are plenty of compression straps on the pack so that you can get a tight fit that snugs the load against you back—where you want it—and prevents it from moving around. The frame is easy to fit to different body sizes and you can purchase the Solo with a variety of belt lengths.

​One of the smart design features on the Solo is how the zipper to the main compartment makes an upside down U-shape. This gives good access to the main bag, but in case the zipper fails the bag can still be used by cinching the compression straps across the bag. The way the straps are configured allows the user to easily secure a rifle, tripod, or trekking poles to the outside (I’ve done all three) where they are secure and easy to access.

The Solo has a decent sized pocket on the top of the bag that you can stuff your lunch and an extra layer of clothing in for easy access. The interior of the main compartment has a sleeve where you can stow a spotting scope or water bottle. Stone Glacier also sell lightweight pockets and sleeves that can be hung on the inside of the main compartment to help keep gear organized.

I’m sure that someday someone might invent a better ultralight pack for mountain hunting, but right now the Stone Glacier Solo is the best hunting backpack for mountain hunts. —John B. Snow

Best Value Trail Camera: Moultrie Edge 3

Alex Robinson Buy at The Real Grit Buy at Outdoor America Pros Cameras are super affordable

Powerful app with lots of features

User friendly system Cons App bugged during walkthrough test

Can’t select photo upload time Key Features Integrates with onX

2-year warranty

Moultrie allows you to select which types of pictures are sent

Integrated GPS

Connects to Moultrie feeders

40 MP images

1080p video

100’ advertised detection range

.5 second advertised trigger speed

Low-glow flash

Price: $99

Moultrie combines a powerful app with smart integrations, a ton of customization and features, a reliable camera, and all for a relatively affordable price. I’ve messed with every major camera brand on the market and I can say with confidence that they offer more value than any other cellular trail cam brand out there. Despite tariff issues in the outdoor products industry and continuing inflation, the fact that you can still get their new Edge 3 camera for under $100 bucks is nothing short of incredible.

I’ll start with the camera itself and then dive deeper into the many features of Moultrie Mobile. The new Edge 3 has an improved 40 MP camera, live aim capabilities, a battery life estimator, and is GPS enabled, which works in part with onX integration (but more on that in a minute). There is also a Pro version of this camera that offers more camera capabilities, but at the higher price point I think most hunters should opt for the standard Edge.

Moultrie Edge 3 Video

This camera performed admirably in our walkthrough testing capturing quality images day and night. However I did have one issue with the app not uploading all photos during the test. Moultrie identified this as a known issue in the app and fixed it a couple days later, but those lost images never did come through. Happily, the camera did capture solid images in the field. My family members and I have been running Moultrie cameras on our deer property in north central Wisconsin for a couple years now, and so far, we have not had any reliability issues.

Where Moultrie really offers bang for the buck is in its app features and integrations. First, you can link your cameras to your onX account. This allows you to map your trail camera coverage in an area and check recent photos (in the onX app) in a logical way that will lead to a sharper hunting strategy.

Moultrie Integration

Beyond that, Moultrie cameras also link to compatible feeders (if those are legal in your area). Moultrie Mobile allows you to sort photos by critter (you can see only bucks if you like), time of day, date range, temp, pressure, and even moon phase. Moultrie already had the most powerful app in the game, and now with the onX integration, it’s even better. The total package is the best deal going.

Best Pocket Knife: Kershaw Bel Air

Photo by Scott Einsmann Buy at The Real Grit Buy at Outdoor America Pros Good action

Great blade shape and grind for EDC tasks

Thin and easy to carry

Excellent ergonomics Cons Aluminum scales lack traction Key Features KVT ball bearings

Lock Type: DuraLock

Pocket Clip: Reversible deep-carry (right/left, tip-up)

Warranty: Limited lifetime warranty

Blade Length3.1 inches

Blade Material: CPM MagnaCut

HRC: 62 to 64

Blade Finish/Coating: BlackWash

Blade Thickness: 0.09 inches

Closed Length4.2 inches

Handle Material: 6061-T6 aluminum

Handle Finish/Coating: Cerakote

Handle Thickness: 0.44 inches

Overall Length: 7.3 inches

Weight: 2.9 ounces

Price: $150

My first impressions of the Bel Air set a high bar. When I took the Bel Air out of its box, I flicked it open and experienced one of the best crossbar lock actions I’ve handled. The quality build is immediately evident and with a Mangnacut blade, it’s offered at a great price ($160).

Kershaw Bel Air Action and Cutting A look at the Bel Air’s action and cutting ability.

A look at the Bel Air’s action and cutting ability.

The Bel Air truly impressed me when I tested it head to head against the WE Banter — one of my favorite EDC blades. The Banter has a slightly better action, but the Bel Air cuts circles around the Banter. Its blade flew through cardboard, dug deep into wood, and breezed through various cordage.

Of all the EDC knives I’ve tested this year, the Bel Air is the most refreshing. A lot of companies are taking serious flack for pricing knives way too high. Yet, here is a knife that’s priced very fairly for its materials, performance, and country of origin. I’m safely calling this the best value in American made knives and a great buy for anyone looking for a quality pocket knife. The only criticism I have for this knife is a lack of traction on the aluminum scales.

Best Tree Saddle: Timber Ninja Black Belt Ultimate

See It Pros Most comfortable saddle in the test

Magnetic waist buckle is easy to operate

Magnetic stick haulers quickly and easily attach sticks to saddle while climbing

Magnetic platform hauler eliminates a DIY alternative Cons Expensive Key Features Two-panel

Weight: 1 pound 15 ounces

MOLLE Webbing: Two rows, one on each panel

Waist Belt: Webbing with magnetic buckle

Leg Straps: Webbing strap with G-hook

Bridge Type: AmSteel with rubberized bridge loops

Special Features: Magnetic platform holder, built-in Mud Flap stick carrier panel, and two magnetic stick haulers

Comfort Score: 5

Price: $350

The Timber Ninja Black Belt Ultimate sets itself apart from an already impressive lineup of saddles featured in the test because of its comfort and features.

As soon as I reached hunting height and leaned into the saddle, I was impressed by its comfort. I didn’t feel any hip pinch during the test, which solidified the Ultimate as the most comfortable tree saddle in the field while still producing a modest, sub-2-pound weight rating.

The Black Belt Ultimate was the most comfortable saddle the author tested. Photo by Erik Barber

I liked the magnetic components used throughout the saddle, which included a waist buckle and stick and platform haulers. Not only is the waist belt magnetic, the center buckle can be set offset to one side, which eliminates stacking buckles on top of each other. The built-in Mud Flap can carry up to four lightweight climbing sticks, which I especially appreciate for quick, early-season hunts when I don’t want to lug a backpack. The rubberized coating on the bridge and lineman loops allow you to cinch down the ropes for a fine-tuned, non-slip fit.

While pricey, Timber Ninja also offers a full lineup of premium accessory bags. The Ultimate integrates with streamlined saddle bags (right and left specific) and can even accept an additional lumbar pouch. All Timber Ninja pouches are water resistant and feature a high-visibility orange interior to help find small objects in low-light scenarios.

These are high-quality accessories, but I wish they had a bit more room, dual zippers (so you can pull from both directions), and a tab to hold your pouch in place while zipping the pocket closed.

Timber Ninja moved manufacturing overseas in early 2025. The change in direction came after being hit by Hurricane Helene in 2024 while dealing with challenges of material sourcing, rising labor costs, and supply chain disruptions. For the customer, this means you can expect lower prices on Timber Ninja products ($409.99 to $349.99 on the Black Belt Ultimate) while the brand retains the same or even improved quality in other areas.

Best Value Tree Saddle: Tethrd Grit Workhorse Saddle Kit

Buy at Outdoor America Pros Best value in the lineup

Includes tether, lineman rope, and back support recliner

Quiet fabric offered in Mossy Oak Bottomland or Realtree APX Cons Bridge can slip in loops

Heavy Key Features Single panel

Weight: 2 pounds 5 ounces

Saddle bags integrated into the saddle

Waist Belt: Webbing with quick connect buckle

Leg Straps: Webbing with quick connect buckle

Bridge Type: Adjustable AmSteel

Special Features: Includes tether, lineman rope, and back support recliner in the box, integrated zippered pockets built into the waist belt, and adjustable AmSteel bridge

Comfort: 4.5

Price: $330

The Grit Workhorse by Tethrd is by far the best value in saddle hunting. In addition to a highly capable saddle, you’ll also find an 11mm lineman rope, 11mm tether, and recliner backband included in the box — a $140 value that most manufacturers require you to purchase separately. While the value is incredible, don’t be fooled, the Grit Workhorse isn’t just a beginner’s tree saddle. While it’s certainly an ideal option for anyone new to saddle hunting, it’s also highly capable for a seasoned vet.

The pouches have enough room for carrying essentials while remaining low profile. Photo by Erik Barber

The integrated zippered pockets are built into the waist belt and provide plenty of storage volume while maintaining a sleek profile that’s easily operated by one hand. The pockets provide plenty of room for the included 11mm rope and tether, recliner, and additional accessories like neck gaiter, headlamp, or whatever small items you can think of. Even when fully loaded, the pockets fit snug against your hips to eliminate unwanted bulk.

The material is incredibly soft and quiet, and resists abrasions. While the Grit Workhorse weighs over 2 pounds, it’s important to understand that weight includes the pockets. For context, the Timber Ninja Black Belt Ultimate weighs 2 pounds 7 ounces with a lumbar pocket and two side pockets.

Best Knife Sharpener: Work Sharp Professional Precision Adjust Elite Knife Sharpener

Photo by Drew Conover See It Pros Produced the best edges in the test

No guesswork with edge angles

Clear instructions, even for a novice sharpener

Can handle any steel, and nearly any knife size

Resin Bonded Diamond Stones are the highest-grade diamond stones Cons Included carry and storage case is super tough, but very bulky

Rubber pads in the jaws protect finishes but can allow a tiny bit of wiggle Key Features 10 Total plates to get the finest edge possible

Edge angles from under 10 deg. to over 40 deg.

Digital angle finder included for precise, repeatable results

“Table” included for sharpening even the smallest knives that won’t clamp

A serration sharpening rod is included

Price: $450

The author tests the newest Work Sharp knife sharpener on a Benchmade pocket knife. Photo by Drew Conover

The Professional Precision Adjust Elite Knife Sharpener is both a mouthful of name and an excellent sharpener. This is the latest and greatest from the company, and I found they delivered big with this sharpener. A lot of thought has been put into this package to provide exceptional results on a wide array of knives.

Professional Precision Adjust ELITE – Quick Start Guide

For small knives like a Case Sodbuster Jr., there is a fully adjustable magnetic table included to hold the knife in place and keep the angle consistent. It easily slides in place after you remove the V-Block clamp that holds larger knives with just the press of a small lever. The V-Block clamp requires no tools and no guesswork. Just pinch the jaws, put the blade in until it stops, then tighten the knob, and you’re ready to sharpen.

For setting the angle, it’s as simple as putting the angle finder on the rod and twisting the angle knob to get your desired number. Choose a plate, raise a burr, rotate the clamp, and repeat on the other side of the edge. Repeat for each grit and then strop, and you’re left with a highly polished, hair-whittling edge.

The plates are held in place with a magnet and can be changed in seconds. If you’re sharpening a big blade, there is a support for the clamp so that there is no movement while sharpening, which keeps things very consistent. The sharpener can also tilt backwards to accommodate the rotation of long knives. A ceramic rod on the plate holder allows you to sharpen serrations, and there are included stops on your rod to keep you from “falling off” the edge with the stone.

This is not a budget fixed-angle sharpener, but there are systems costing three times what this does, and they deliver the same results, just slightly faster. Resin Bonded diamond stones are the most consistent out there, and those quality components combined with the easy-to-use and versatile system make the Work Sharp Professional Precision Adjust Elite my choice for the best overall knife sharpener.

Also Consider

If you’re looking for something less expensive, and you don’t need all the “Elite” features, the standard Work Sharp Professional Precision Adjust is $200 cheaper and also excellent.

See It Pros Precise sharpening

Easy to use

Versatile Cons Learning curve Key Features 15 to 30 degree angle guides

Includes: 220, 320, 400, 600, & 800 grit diamond plates, ceramic plate, leather strop, and ceramic rod for serrations

Adjustable in 1 degree increments

Price: $139.95

Great for sharpening pocket knives, kitchen knives, hunting knives, and broadheads

Whether you need to sharpen a 2-inch pocket knife or an heirloom fixed blade, this is the best knife sharpener for the job. It can power through super steels and polish to mirror finish. I like that it’s easy to maintain a consistent edge angle and that the kit only has a few pieces. It’s also relatively inexpensive compared to similar sharpeners.

I rarely use the aggressive stones that are included in the kit, unless I’m repairing a chip. I start with the 600 grit, progress to 800 grit, and finish with the leather strop. You can go from a knife that won’t push cut paper to one that will split a hair in 10 minutes. Part of what makes sharpening go so quickly is how easy it is to rotate the stones to change grits. It’s also very easy to swap sides of the knife.

The sharpener can be adjusted from 15 to 30 degrees. Scott Einsmann

There is a learning curve to using this knife sharpener, but here are a few tips to help shorten the curve. Find the right angle by coloring the edge with a sharpie and making light passes with the stone until you find the angle where the stone removes the sharpie from the edge. Another option is to choose an angle you like and use the coarse stones to adjust your knives to that angle. Once you have an angle, the key is to use light, consistent pressure and long strokes. Remember to move the strop in one direction so that it doesn’t cut the leather.

Best Flashlight: Nitecore EDC 29

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It Pros Easy to use locking mechanism

Great light for the money

Stupidly bright

Nice LCD display

Comfortable to carry Cons No deep carry clip Key Features Price: $110

Lumens: 15, 100, 400, 1,200, 3,000, 6,500

Pocket clip

Rechargeable with USB-C

Max Battery Life: 61 hours (15 lum) to 2 hours (1,200 lum)

The EDC 25 remains one of my favorite flashlights of all time, but it wasn’t the perfect EDC light. The EDC 25’s lock took forever to disengage and then get the flashlight turned on. It was also on the larger side for pocket carry. Well, Nitecore solved all those issues and their latest flashlight knocked the Streamlight Wedge off the top spot for best EDC flashlight.

The flashlight’s lock is a simple switch. Photo by Scott Einsmann

The new locking mechanism is a simple switch. In my time carrying it, I never accidentally unlocked the flashlight and I found it very easy to use. The user interface is just like the EDC 25. You have a large button for momentary on, which you half press for 3,000 lumens or full press for 6,500 lumens. The clicky power button is for continuous on and light press on it will cycle through 15 to 1200 lumen settings.

The momentary on switch (left) and constant on switch (right). Photo by Scott Einsmann

The flat shape makes the EDC 29 carry very nicely in the pocket, but I wish it had a deep carry clip. You’ll see about a half inch of flashlight sticking out of our pocket when carrying it. The beam is fantastic and perfect for EDC applications. It has a bright center spot but plenty of spill for seeing your surroundings. The 6,500 lumen mode is absolutely amazing. It turned my pitch dark backyard into daylight, as if someone turned on stadium lights.

Best Walkie Talkie: Oxbow Gear Renegade 2.0

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It Pros Clear transmissions

Excellent features for a wide range of outdoor uses Cons Not the best range in the test Specs Radio Service: FRS (462-467MHz)

Power: 2 watts

Range: Up to 25 miles (1 to 5 miles with trees and hills present)

Water Resistant: IP56 (rain and snowproof)

Weight: 6.3 ounces

Price: $145 each Features Universal shoulder strap mount is designed to securely fit any backpack shoulder strap

22 channels and 121 privacy codes

Battery Life: 36 hours

Compatible with GoPro mounts

Fully sealed PTT button won’t freeze up when wet and cold

Mounting the walkie up high on a backpack strap allows for easy use of the voice activated function. Photo by Scott Einsmann

The Oxbow Gear Renegade is popular with snowmobile enthusiasts, but its rugged build and good feature set make it ideal for any outdoor pursuit. In testing, it had the best sound quality of all the units tested, and Lancaster could easily hear what I was saying. It didn’t have the best range in my hilly, wooded area, and its limit with those obstructions was around .5 mile as the crow flies. The Rocky Talkie 5 Watt made it a few hundred yards farther. I liked the Oxbow’s small size and light weight in the field. The battery easily lasts 24 hours with moderate use, which is plenty for a three-day trip without recharging. The volume, even at the lowest setting, is about the level of a normal conversation — not whisper quiet — so I wouldn’t recommend hunters leave their radios on while waiting for a shot opportunity. At the highest level it’s loud, which is great if you need to hear the walkie over an engine or other background noise.

The included backpack strap attachment is very secure. Photo by Scott Einsmann

The Renegade’s hands-free, voice-activation works very well. So if you’re riding a bike, reeling in a fish, or driving a snow machine, you can communicate without hitting the push-to-talk button. It works best when your mouth is close to the mic, so clipping the Oxbow high up on a shoulder strap and turning your head into the walkie is a good option. You can also use a microphone plugged into the mic jack.

For most people, the Oxbow Gear Renegage’s range will be sufficient and its size is ideal for carrying in the field. If you need more range or more waterproofness, the Rocky Talkie 5 Watt is the way to go. If you want true hands-free communication, consider the Renegade X, which has Bluetooth connectivity.

Alice Jones Webb See It Pros Lightweight, compact body

Brightness memory

Second longest battery life in the test

Highly intuitive controls

Lock option Cons Touch-sensitive button sometimes triggers accidentally

Band is difficult to adjust Key Features Weight: 3.1 ounces

Lumens: 6 (low), 250 (medium) 500 (high)

Settings: Seven modes, including red, green, and blue

Max Beam Distance: 394 feet

Tested Total Run Time: 7 hours 15 minutes

Water Resistance: IPX67

Rechargeable

Price: $75

The Black Diamond Storm 500-R didn’t earn top marks in my testing due to any gimmicky or high-tech features. What I love best about this headlamp is its simple, sturdy design. It took the plunge test like a champ, walking away without so much as a scratch.

I am a simple gal with simple needs, and as such, I value simplicity in a headlamp. To adjust light intensity, simply press and hold the textured main button and the light automatically cycles through the brightness settings. When it reaches the desired level, simply release the button and you’re good to go. That simplicity and the large, tactile button made the Storm 500-R easy to use with one hand.

The Storm 500-R isn’t bulky at all, and at just over 3 ounces, it doesn’t feel like I’m toting a boulder through the woods on my head. Although the band is basic, it does a fantastic job of holding the headlamp in place. However, adjusting the band is tricky and I wouldn’t want to do it in the dark on the fly.

The Storm features a touch-sensitive power boost on the side. Alice Jones Webb

My biggest beef with this headlamp is the touch-sensitive power boost. This feature allows you to instantly switch to full-power mode with a gentle touch to the side of the headlamp. A second touch returns it to the previous setting. That sounds like a handy feature until you accidentally blind a hunting buddy in the woods because you brushed the boost while adjusting the beam angle. The boost function is definitely cool, but I found myself mildly annoyed with how often I unintentionally set it off.

Best GPS Dog Collar: Garmin TT 15X

See It Pros Most accurate tracking

Easy e-collar access while tracking

Infinitely customizable for your hunting style

Compatible with Garmin watches Cons Requires a separate purchase of a handheld device

Bulkiest collar Key Features Collar dimensions: 3.5 x 1.75 x 1.85 inches

Collar strap: 1-inch wide, 27 inches long

Total collar weight: 10.3 ounces (tester measured)

Handheld: Not included; compatible with Garmin Alpha models, Astro 430, Pro 550 Plus; tested with Alpha 300i, weighs 10.4 ounces (tester measured)

Battery type: Rechargeable lithium-ion; user-replaceable

Charging cord: USB, proprietary

Advertised battery life: Up to 80 hours

Advertised range: 9 miles

Waterproof rating: Up to 10 meters ( 1 ATM

Lights: Beacon LED with multiple settings, controlled remotely

Rescue mode: Yes

Sleep mode: Yes, with certain handheld devices

E-collar training: Yes; 18 stimulation levels (continuous and momentary), plus tone and vibration

Includes: Standard and long-range antenna, vehicle power cable

The Garmin TT15X is an accurate tracking and training collar with all the bells and whistles. It’s compatible with a variety of Garmin’s handheld devices (sold separately); we tested the TT15X with the new Alpha 300i handheld.

Garmin is unrivaled in its Iridium satellite-supported InReach devices that many hunters already rely on in the backcountry, and its TT15X GPS dog collar is no exception. While bird hunters and houndsmen will appreciate the feature-packed TT15X (with an advertised 9-mile range in the best conditions), this collar would also work well for a dedicated blood tracking dog and his handler, thanks to its waypoint functionality and detailed tracks. The TT15x’s GPS was the clear accuracy winner, with nuanced tracking that showed my dog’s every move. The GPS tracking interface is info-packed and intuitive, with multiple displays to track your dog, including maps.

The Garmin TT15X pairs with a handheld gps like the Garmin Alpha 300i (left) or a Garmin smartwatch (right). Natalie Krebs

In fact, there’re so many features packed into the TT15X that it can take some getting used to, with everything from Garmin watch pairing and SOS functionality with an InReach subscription to proximity alarms and competition timers. Customization is available for nearly any feature your pup might need, including GPS collar lights, point/treed alerts, e-collar stimulation buttons, and more.

The GPS unit on the collar was the bulkiest and heaviest in the test (though it’s comparable in design to the SportDog Tek 1.5, and has been updated with the TT 25 collar model). But that’s a minor gripe about an otherwise stellar unit that can track your dog anywhere he might go. The bottom line: If you have the budget for an ongoing subscription and a separate handheld device, the Garmin TT15X is one of the best GPS dog collars on the market.

Best Hunting Tripod: Really Right Stuff TFCT MK 2

See It Pros Sturdy as hell

Easy to set up and maneuver

Head accommodates ARCA and Picatinny rails Cons Expensive

Heavy for backcountry hunting Key Features Weight: 5 pounds, 2 ounces

Load Capacity: 70 pounds

Leg Diameter: 37mm

Anvil 30 ARC Ball Head

Price: $1,550

This tripod has been a mainstay of my hunting and shooting kit for years. Whether I’m going to the range, shooting in a competition, or hunting, the RRS TFCT Field Grade Tripod is by my side.

This was about the first tripod built specifically for dynamic precision shooting. It is strong enough to handle the beefiest 25-pound PRS guns while making it easy to shift the point of aim thanks to the smartly designed Anvil 30 ARC ball head.

The throw-lever on the ball head is quite sensitive, letting the user adjust the tension so the rifle can pan smoothly from one target to the next (or follow a moving target) and then hold the rifle in place when you let go. It will also lock the rifle immovably in place by closing the lever.

The head lets you get items equipped with ARCA or Picatinny rails in and out easily. The head is also tunable to accommodate rails that might not be quite in spec, which often happens.

The legs have four sections that let them expand from 23 inches to 74.5 inches. At full height the tripod works as an excellent rear support. Each leg can be positioned at three angles, so it is easy to create a shooting position under on any kind of terrain. I’ve used mine in some crazy rocky outcroppings with a steep downhill slope – and even under those conditions the RRS came through.

They are expensive, yes, but no other heavy-duty tripod can equal their easy of operation, versatility, and rock-solid stability and construction.

This RRS tripod sets the standard for stability for optics and rifle support. Scott Einsmann

Best Slingshot: SimpleShot Scout LT

Scott Einsmann See It Pros Comfortable in pinch or thumb brace grip

Easy to change bands

Ideal for new and advanced shooters Cons Some shooters might prefer a wider fork width Key Features Can be swapped between OTT and TTF

Fork Gap: 2 inches (inside width) and 3-5/8 inches (outside width)

Interchangeable and removable palm swell

Includes clay pellets, two bands, palm swells, and target

Made in the USA

Price: $45

SimpleShot Scout LT Review A quick review of the SimpleShot Scout LT.

A quick review of the SimpleShot Scout LT.

The Scout LT is the perfect introduction to modern slingshots because it allows you to experiment with bands and grips. That way you can find what works best for you. Not sure if you like over the top (OTT) or through the forks (TTF) shooting styles? No worries. The clips that secure the bands easily swap between OTT and TTF positions. The clips are also convenient because you don’t have to learn how to tie on bands. Just stick the end into the clip and tighten the screw.

I found the Scout LT comfortable while shooting with a pinch grip and thumb-braced grip. The fork width is slightly narrower than the SimpleShot Scout XT, but I don’t think it’s too narrow for a new shooter. The current trend is for narrower frames and the LT is a good starting point before going to something very narrow. I prefer shooting OTT and the Scout LT has nice square edges on the fork tips for OTT aiming.

Your customization options continue with its removable palm swell, which can be swapped to a different color or removed. You can even add a weight inside the palm swell.

The Scout LT comes with two bands that are ideal for 3/8 ammo, but I suggest picking up a few target bands and 8mm steel ammo. The lighter bands will be easier to learn technique and build accuracy with. With the target bands and 8mm ammo, I’ve been able to consistently hit a 2-inch target at 10 yards and the Scout LT is by far the slingshot I’m most accurate with.

But it From Amazon Buy It From Meat! Pros Quiet

Easy to use

Beeps when finishing the initial seal

Lid raises and beeps when completing final seal Cons No cord storage

Lid requires a bit of downward pressure to get the sealing process started Key Features Control panel provides a variety of options, including a timer that allows you to select the precise vacuum sealing duration based on the type of food you are preserving

Has a bag holder and bag cutter

Bag cutter clamps down to lock in place

Equipped with an internal cooling fan to prevent overheating during extended usage

16” sealing bar

Average Initial Seal Time: 10.6 seconds

Average Vacuum Seal Time: 18.7 seconds

Dimensions: 21.8” L x 14.1” W x 8” H

Weight: 15.85 pounds

Price: $309.99

The MEAT! 16” External Vac Sealer checks almost every box for what I wanted in an external vacuum sealer. With the hundreds of pounds of meat that I seal every year, I always wanted an option that allowed me to use bigger, wider bags. The 16-inch sealing bar does just that, and it does it very well, and very quickly.

With an average initial bag seal time of 10.6 seconds and an average overall vacuum seal and bag seal time of 18.7 seconds, it’s one of the fastest external sealers we tested. After all the testing was completed, we still had to vacuum seal 25-pounds of venison bacon later that evening, and this was the sealer I reached for to get the job done quickly.

The only big negative with this vacuum sealer is that the lid requires a bit of pressure to get the sealing started. Caleb Meighen

I have only two quibbles with this sealer. First, it doesn’t have a place to store the power cord and second the lid requires a little extra encouragement to get the vacuum sealing started. However every other feature of this vacuum sealer is well thought out and functions wonderfully. The bag storage and cutting mechanism is in a great spot to be accessible yet out of the way, and the control panel is intuitive to dive into sealing right out of the box.

We tested each bag that was sealed for flaws or broken seals, and not once did we have a bag that needed re-sealed or one that had too much air left in it. The MEAT! 16” External Vacuum Sealer was by far and away a standout in our field of external sealers. What it lacks in compact storage capabilities, it more than makes up for with vacuum sealing power.

Best Electric Bike for Hunting: QuietKat Apex Pro

Nolan Dahlberg See It Pros Fast

Smooth ride

Easy to assemble

Quality components

Quiet Cons Expensive Key Features Weight: 70 pounds

Load Capacity: 325 lbs

Sizes: Small, medium, and large

Motor: 1000W Mid-Drive

Battery: 17.25AH/48V; 828Wh; Weighs 10 pounds

Range: 25 to 52 Miles

Modes: Three Levels of Power Assist, Throttle, Walk Assist Mode

Gears: SRAM 9-Speed

Brakes: TEKTRO 4-Piston Hydraulic Disc

Suspension: KKE 140mm Inverted Suspension Fork

Tires: 26 x 4.5- inch all-terrain

Axle: 197mm Thru Axle

The Apex Pro is incredibly smooth for a powerful and fast e-bike. In first gear on unlimited mode, I did 13 mph up a steep hill and hit 25 mph on flat ground. When I hit those 20+mph speeds, I felt no wobbling and remained in control. The brakes were quiet and responsive throughout six months of use. The seat is comfortable for long rides, and overall the ride is luxurious.

The battery lasted an average of 20 miles for me, which is under the stated range. That could be because I was often pulling a trailer up hills. Regardless, I’d suggest an extra battery if you plan to cover more ground than 20 miles, just to be safe.

If you’re looking at an e-bike a QuietKat should be at the top of your list for one reason: Variable Output Technology. Their VPO allows you to adjust the bike’s power output to be in compliance with class 1, 2, or 3 e-bike laws. You can also put the bike on unlimited power for private land use.

In my opinion, the Apex Pro is the best electric bike for hunting available, and it’s priced like a premium bike. If you’re looking for something that has a lot of the power and features of the Apex Pro, but is about $2,000 cheaper, check out the Ranger XR. It has a 750-watt hub-drive motor with VPO technology and offers a lot of value for the dollar.

Best Budget Hunting Knife: Buck Alpha Scout Select

Scott Einsmann See It Pros Comfortable handle

Good value Cons Sheath needs improvement Key Features $68

2 ⅞-inch blade

420 HC blade

2.8 ounces

Made in USA (Imported Sheath)

The Alpha Scout Select’s sheath. Scott Einsmann

The Buck Alpha Scout Select is made in the USA and costs $68. It cuts well, has decent steel, and I like its ergonomics. Although, the knife can be a little slippery when it gets covered in fat and blood. The sheath is this knife’s weak point. Securing the knife in the sheath takes two hands and I’ve yet to get it buttoned up in one try.

If you like the Alpha Scout’s design but want a larger blade, take a look at the Buck Alpha Hunter with a 3.6-inch blade.

Best Satellite Messenger: Garmin inReach Messenger

Alex Robinson See It Pros Uses Iridium network

Fairly lightweight

Excellent battery life

Able to message without a paired phone Cons Only comes in black

No dedicated phone number Key Features Capable of sending SOS, tracking, check-in messages, and custom messages

Satellite Network: Iridium

Weight: 4 ounces

Monthly plans range from $8 (SOS only) to $50 (unlimited custom messaging)

Price: $300

After going through all the data I had on price, reliability, and functionality, it’s clear that the Garmin Messenger is the best option for the vast majority of people. Like all Garmin products, it works off of the Iridium network, which testing showed outperforms the Globalstar network in reliably sending messages. While it’s middle of the road for pricing across all metrics, I appreciated that it had a lower monthly fee than the Zoleo and ACR satellite messengers, which helps when you inevitably realize that you forgot to deactivate. I especially appreciate their recent decision to allow for an SOS-only subscription, called Enabled, with the option to send custom messages or check-ins that you pay for on a per basis. This costs $8 a month, while their lowest priced plan that includes 50 custom messages costs only $15.

The Garmin Messenger has the most impressive battery of any satellite messenger we tested, and it wasn’t even close. While other testers were checking and re-upping their satellite messenger batteries during our testing trip, I left my testing unit on without upping the battery once. By the end of four days in the backcountry, the battery was at 86 percent. That translates to roughly 3.5 percent battery use per day which is on track for the Messenger to hit the claimed 28-day lifespan. And that’s with sending multiple messages over the course of a testing trip. (I did not, however, have location tracing enabled.)

The Garmin inReach Mini 2 has long been a favorite among backpackers for the ability to message directly from the device. However, this involves some serious henpecking to actually do. In practice, people use the app. But, the ability to send a message directly from the satellite messenger can be instrumental in the event that your phone is disabled and you need emergency assistance.

Use two arrows and an OK button to click through the alphabet and numbers to type out a message on Garmin Messenger devices. Ashley Thess

In my experience, the henpecking required to send a message through the noticeably smaller screen of the Messenger is slightly more annoying than with the Mini 2, but not enough so to override its main benefit compared to that more expensive unit.

A couple of minor dings. There is no option to suspend service with Garmin, only move it to the lowest tiered pricing structure. If you only plan to use your satellite messenger one week a year, this may not be the best option. That being said, having a satellite messenger available to you whenever you are off grid, including on remote roads or on one-off day hikes, is never a bad idea. I also don’t love the color: black. Because satellite messengers work best under clear skies, there will inevitably be times that you put the unit slightly away from where you’re setting up your tent. A brighter color (hot pink, anyone?) would help prevent backpackers and others from leaving it behind when they set up camp.

Turkey Hunting

Best Turkey Decoy: Avian X HDR Hen

Alex Robinson Buy at The Real Grit Buy at Outdoor America Pros Ultra-realistic

Minimal glare

Multiple head positions (upright version)

Accurate size and body posture Cons Spendy Key Features Non-chip paint

Flocking on back

Light and durable

Includes two head positions (in the upright position)

Includes decoy bag When to Use When hunting open hardwoods

If you only want to carry one decoy

In combination with a jake or tom decoy

The HDR Hen is the most realistic and useful hen decoy we’ve ever hunted with. If you’re going to set just one decoy, use this one.

This blow-molded hen decoy looks realistic in every aspect: feather detail, body position, size, hell, even the legs look real. The decoy comes in feeding and upright body positions. The upright hen has two interchangeable head positions. One is a high-stretched head, which indicates a dominant hen. The other is a lower head position to indicate a submissive, breeder bird.

You’ll notice that the decoy is flocked on the back, an excellent touch that not many other turkey decoys offer. This decoy is a great choice for hunters who mostly call in open hardwoods. In that scenario it’s often best to have one highly-visible and realistic hen decoy. The Avian-X HDR Hen fits the bill perfectly.

Left is the Avian X hen and right is the DSD hen. To the author’s eye, the DSD decoy produces a little more glare. Photo by Alex Robinson

The other top hen decoy on the market is the DSD hen, but I like the Avian-X hen a little better because, to me, it appears to create slightly less glare in direct sunlight. However, both are ultra-realistic options.

Best Ground Blind: Game Winner Stealth View Hub Blind

Photo by Alice Jones Webb See It Pros Spacious

Easy setup/takedown

Multiple window configurations Cons Heavy Key Features Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 65 inches

Weight: 16.5 pounds

Thermoplastic polyurethane 1-way windows

300-degree visibility

Material: 300D fabric coated in polyurethane

After using this through a whole North Carolina deer season, I have become a major fan. This blind is spacious, provides an excellent field of view, and helped me stack some venison in my chest freezer.

The Game Winner Stealth View is a five-hub blind with seven shoot-through, silent-operation windows. Its interior is spacious enough to comfortably accommodate you and your favorite hunting buddy and still allow you to spread out your gear.

This ground blind is excellent for all seasons. Photo by Alice Jones Webb

At over 16 pounds, this one is a pretty hefty beast. Hauling it to your honey hole will burn some calories. However, with heavy-duty poles, sturdy ball-and-socket hubs, and a rugged 300 denier polyester exterior, this thing is plenty durable. I forgot to stake this one down at the beginning of the rifle season and left it in the woods during a nasty hail storm. Gusting winds tumbled the blind nearly 300 yards through flooded timber. With the help of some waders, I was able to recover it without so much as a scratch on the fabric or a dent in any of the poles. If you want a blind that you can set up and use through deer season and into turkey season, this blind is definitely up to the task. Remember to stake it down if you want it to stay put in high winds.

Best Turkey Vest: Ol Tom Time & Motion

Alex Robinson See It Pros A ton of features and pockets

Super strong magnets on the seat

Carries lots of gear without being bulky Cons Only comes in one size (fits most) Key Features Striker sleeves, box call pocket, slate call pocket, mesh mouth-call pockets

7 internal pockets

Blood proof bird bag

Backpad and magnet-attached seat

Detachable locator call cords

Weight: 2 pounds, 10 ounces

Price: $130

If you want to bring all of your calls into the woods, plus a thermacell, a thermos of coffee, some snacks, a rangefinder, and a couple extra shells — you need the Ol Tom Time & Motion vest. What’s remarkable about this vest is that it has so many pockets and storage space, while still remaining relatively streamlined and light.

The Ol Tom Time & Motion turkey vest has plenty of pockets without a ton of bulk. Alex Robinson

I’ve hunted with this vest for half of a turkey season now and even when it was loaded up, I never felt bulky or weighed down while sneaking in tight to a roost or repositioning on a hung up bird. My favorite way to hunt turkeys is the old way, which is to say with my back to a tree, in the woods, with a call in my mouth. For that style of hunting you might end up walking several miles in a morning, or you might sit in one spot for hours. And this is where the Ol’ Tom excels.

It has a useful seat that attaches with powerful magnets to the back (though I wish the seat cushioning was a little firmer). The back of the vest also has nice padding to keep your shoulders comfortable for long waits against a tree. The pockets were obviously designed by an experienced turkey hunter. The striker, slate, boxcall, and mouth call pockets are in all the right spots and they hold standard-sized calls perfectly.

There’s also a ton of internal storage space (7 pockets). The bird bag is big enough to fit a giant old gobbler but it’s also compact enough that if you store extra gear back there it won’t fall out. The strip of blaze orange that can be unfurled from the back pouch is a nice touch.

The author with a Minnesota opening day gobbler, taken while wearing the Ol Tom vest. Alex Robinson

The only real downside of this vest is that it only comes in one size. If you are a normal-sized man, that won’t be an issue. I’m 6’ 2,” 190 pounds and the vest is almost too big around the waist. If you’re a smaller framed turkey hunter, this vest will likely be too big. But otherwise, this is the best all-around turkey vest that I’ve worn and I’ll be using it on the rest of my hunts for the foreseeable future. —Alex Robinson

Best Slate Call: Esh Old Hunter Classic

Scott Einsmann See It Pros Great sound quality

Excels at mid to close-range calling Cons My sample had some fit and finish flaws Key Features Walnut and cherry horizontal laminate pot

Slate over glass

Comes with a Dymondwood striker

Lifetime warranty ( Full refunds available within 90 days of purchase)

Price: $97

Esh Old Hunter Classic Slate

The Old Hunter Classic brings out the best sound qualities of slate through some innovative construction. Esh combines two of the best pot call woods, cherry and walnut, in a horizontal laminate. The cherry is at the bottom and walnut on top, unlike most calls that use a vertical lamination. They also use a glass soundboard and a Dymondwood striker. Those elements combined with quality slate produce a great-sounding turkey call.

The Old Hunter Classic isn’t as loud or high pitched as the Cherry Classic, but it’s not meant to be. Slate calls shine at convincing a tom to close the distance. Raspy, excited-hen yelps and cluck and purrs, are this call’s bread and butter.

My call has some minor but noticeable fit and finish issues, mainly rough spots and glue specs on the pot, which you don’t expect on a nearly $100 call. Yet, I love the sound quality, and the call is very nice overall.

Best Value Turkey Vest: RedHead Classic II

Great for hunters on a budget or first-timers testing the turkey waters. See It Pros Lightweight

Large game bag

Packs down easily for travel Cons Not a ton of storage Key Features Two large front pockets

Snap-on seat

One size fits most

If you’re looking for a turkey vest that doesn’t break the bank or you’re new to the sport, the RedHead Classic II is a great option. Other than added back support, this vest has everything you need and nothing that you don’t. Two main pockets on the front allow for adequate storage and a place to store a slate call and striker, and there’s a box-specific pouch that holds most size box calls and doubles as a water bottle holder. These pockets are loose, however, and I found that most of my calls rattled against other things in the pockets as I walked—but you might remedy this by stuffing your mask, gloves, or a spare shirt in them. If you’re a hunter with a smaller stature, you might find that the shoulder straps bunch up while you’re sitting down even if they’re adjusted all the way.

Most turkey vests look like they’re designed specifically for turkey hunting for obvious reasons. However, the RedHead Classic II looks and feels like more of a traditional game vest, so you can continue using this one when your small-game season rolls around. And with a price that you won’t balk at, this vest is hard to beat.

Buy at The Real Grit Pros Durable

Comfortable

Doesn’t feel as bulky as others

True to size Cons Heats up on long walks Key Features Adjustable neoprene gusset

Multiple camo and color patterns

Height: 18 inches

Weight: 5.2 pounds

Mild, cold, and arctic insulation options

Scent-free rubber

Most rubber boots serve their main purpose, which is to keep your feet dry, but that’s about it. The Alpha Burly Pros do this and have the best qualities of a solid hunting boot. Cheaper rubber boots, even in your right size, still have extra room at the heel, which causes it to slip, especially if you’re walking through thick mud. I’ve clean come out of a rubber boot while doing so. But the Alpha Burly Pros have a snug fit, and there’s no space between your heel and the back of the boot for your foot to slip out. I hunted out of a pair of Burlys I inherited from my dad and got years out of them before I had to buy new ones. And the Alpha Burly Pros are just as, if not more, rugged.

I mainly use these for late season deer but also sometimes during turkey season, and if you’re a die-hard whitetail hunter, you probably shuddered at that last statement. These boots excel in a variety of hunting situations, though most notably for whitetail. But if you get the right insulation, you can have yourself an awesome do-it-all rubber boot.

The Alpha Burly Pros have excellent traction even in the muddiest conditions. Joseph Hosey

My Alpha Burly Pros have the 800g insulation, which Lacrosse specifies as their Cold rating. And these get plenty warm. During the coldest days of deer season, I typically run a liner and some kind of wool sock. If I’m hunting from a stand that doesn’t require a ton of walking, my feet might still get a tad cold from time to time but not numb-can’t-feel-my-toes cold. These boots are all around comfortable, and I don’t mind putting some distance on them. But if the hike to your stand is more than a mile, prepare for your feet to get steamy, especially in the early season.

Still, with the right socks, you can use these in a wide range of temps or hunting seasons. And this might not be an issue if you have the uninsulated 3.5mm neoprenes, but if you plan on putting some miles on these boots, consider the uninsulated ones and pack an extra pair of socks for when you get to your stand. If there’s any drawback to these boots, it’s that the latch on the adjustable gusset sometimes works too well and doesn’t want to come free.

Best Upland Hunting Boot: Meindl EuroLight Hunter

See It Pros Super Comfortable

No break-in period

Waterproof Cons Need to order half-size down Key Features Weight: 3.3 pounds (size 10)

Gore-Tex waterproof, breathable liner

Insulated (300 grams) and non-insulated versions

9-inch waxed full-grain Nubuck leather upper

Made in Europe

The best upland hunting boots won’t weigh you down, they will provide ample protection and support, and they will still be comfortable after many hard miles. In other words, they’re the Meindl EuroLight Hunters.

I’ve been wearing these boots for two seasons now and I’ve found them to be the lightest and most comfortable traditional-style hunting boots that I’ve taken afield. These are a versatile pair of boots (assuming you get the insulated version) that can handle warm to moderately cold temperatures. I’ve been comfortable in them in temps down to about 32 degrees. Besides wearing the EuroLight Hunters for pheasants, I’ve also used them on elk hunts, deer hunts, and while scouting for ducks.

Robinson and his dog Otis after a successful hunt in the Meindl boots.

The only sign of real wear and tear is that a small amount of stitching has pulled loose on the left boot. The rubber protection around the toe is a nice touch, and it remains unscathed (on many boots the rubber rand is the first thing to pull away or wear at the edges).

One side note is that Meindl recommends going a half-size down from what you’d usually wear in a hunting boot.These are simply an excellent all-around hunting boot, but they’re especially well suited for upland hunting where you usually don’t need a ton of warmth, but you do need to stay light on your feet. —Alex Robinson

Best Hunting Boots: Crispi Nevada Non-Insulated GTX

See It Pros Versatile

Durable

Comfortable Cons Not the best choice for frigid weather

8-inch height can be a limitation in rocky conditions and when traversing water Key Features Height: 8 inches

Weight: 1.9 pounds each (men’s size 10)

Upper Material: Water Repellent Nubuk

Outsole: Vibram

Made in Italy

There’s no such thing as a do-everything hunting boot. Bog-slogging in Canada for moose to hiking desert shale for aoudad is more ground than any one boot can cover. But the Crispi Nevada comes close—particularly for any adventure that involves vertical.

The hallmark of the Nevada is its combination of comfort and durability, especially when you need to put on the miles.

I’m going into my third season with mine and have used it on hunts around the globe—from Africa to Alberta and Montana to Mongolia. The mid-height (8-inch) construction saves weight, but the boot still has enough support to haul heavy loads out of the mountains.

Crispi says one reason their boots are so comfortable (and have a minimal break-in period) is the combination of their deep heel pocket, the rocker incorporated into the sole underneath the ball of the foot, and the soft-leather interior on the upper that conforms to the shape of the wearer’s foot. I’ll take their word for it. All I know is that they are indeed comfortable, and that the break-in period didn’t take long.

The author’s massive Altai argali, taken after a long, frustrating stakeout. John B. Snow

The boot comes with a full rubber rand for excellent protection and has a lace lock mid-way up the boot so you can customize the pressure from your laces. The body is constructed from 2.4mm leather with a Gore-Tex liner to keep moisture at bay.

I have size 13 feet that are fairly wide and the toe box on the Nevada GTX has plenty of room to accommodate my tootsies without feeling sloppy.

Some hunts will call for heavier boots—particularly late season cold weather hunts and hunts where you’ll be spending day after day on scree. But for a versatile mountain boot that is at home in a wide variety of terrain, the Crispi Nevada rules the roost. — John B. Snow, shooting editor

Best Hunting Pants: Kuiu Attack Pant

I can honestly say this may be one of the most comfortable pairs of functional pants I’ve worn hunting. Kuiu Attack pants feature built-in odor control and a soft, brushed backing to reduce chafing. They fit well, thanks to the gusseted crotch and articulated knees, and they stay in place even when I squat, sit, or bend over to tie my boots. These pants are also straight-legged through the boot, which means they are virtually silent while walking through the woods.

These pants also have zip-open hip vents to cool you down quickly on active hunts or provide easy access to mid-layer pockets. Speaking of pockets, the low-profile design on these pants looks good on paper but makes it hard to slide things in and out, especially when you’re sitting. It’s a minor complaint, but I appreciate having instant, easy access to my phone, snacks, and wind checker without having to wiggle too much when I’m 18 feet up a tree.

One great thing about these pants is that the women’s versions are just as sturdy and comfortable as the men’s. If you’ve been around the hunting scene for any amount of time, you might remember that awkward time when Kuiu’s founder publicly claimed the brand would never make clothing for women. But in 2022, the brand took a hard turn on their previous no-clothes-for-women-hunters stance and released a complete line of high-performance gear for women, including a women’s version of the highly popular Attack Pants. These are so awesome that it’s hard to hold a grudge. — Alice Jones Webb, staff writer

Best Hunting Jacket: Kuiu Guide Jacket

Kuiu See It Pros Versatile

Durable

Excellent value

Water and wind-resistant Cons Not built for extreme cold and wet Key Features Dual chest and shoulder pockets

Zippered pit vents

Adjustable hood

Comes in seven colors (three camo, four solids)

Price: $279

I think this is probably the best basic technical hunting jacket on the market. It does everything well, and in some things, it does great. For the variable conditions encountered in mid-season hunting, it can’t be beat and it does a decent job in deep cold and in the heat.

Hunting for big horn sheep in Alberta. John B. Snow

It is lined with a micro-fleece that provides good warmth and handles sweat well. The pit zips and pockets on the jacket are smartly positioned and easy to operate with one hand. Since the pockets have a mesh interior, they can be used to promote ventilation when you need to bleed off extra heat while climbing.

One of the real highlights of this jacket is its length. It comes down just enough over the butt to provide a bit of extra protection.

The Guide jacket layers well with other pieces. The interior fabric doesn’t get caught up with other textiles when putting it on or taking it off. It can also accommodate substantially sized puffies and other insulating layers to boost warmth. It works especially well with Kuiu’s Kenai Hooded Jacket.

The Guide is also incredibly durable. I’ve beat the hell out of mine, and it has held up like a champ. That includes stalking through thorns and mesquite in Texas and Mexico chasing winter whitetails.

One thing to note is you might consider trying the next size up if you feel your physique is on the borderline between sizes. I went with the XXL with this piece, and that was definitely the right call for me.

Best Upland Hunting Vest: Final Rise Summit Vest

See It Pros Very comfortable and adjustable

Sleek shoulder straps

Quality construction Cons Shell pouch is oversized Report Card Comfort: Excellent

Functionality: Excellent

Durability: Very Good

Design: Excellent

Value: Good Key Features 2 large shell pouches

2 water bottle holsters (with bottles included)

Customizable pouch placement

Constructed of 1000D and 500D Cordura

Sourced and Sewn in the USA

Price: $315 – $325

Final Rise is a Utah-based company and a relative newcomer to the upland bird hunting market. Their vest’s name, the Summit, hints at the company’s spirit. Their gear was designed for hunting high-country chukars and mountain grouse. But this vest works equally well while tromping through cattail sloughs in South Dakota or busting through popple stands for grouse in Minnesota. The Summit is my editor’s choice winner because it has a minimalist style and fit while also offering all the space and support required to load up heavy for a full day of hunting.

The Summit works well for a wide variety of upland hunting. Alex Robinson

The Summit comes in five waist size options and two torso size options, so no matter your physical build, you’ll be able to find one that fits you well. It’s highly adjustable, so you’ll be able to get it nice and snug before hunting. Like a few other top vest companies, Final Rise offers a variety of accessory bags, pockets, and webbings (this includes sidearm holsters and bear spray pouches). As you order your vest online, you can select which features you want (and your preferred colors, too). I kept my Summit vest configuration very simple, with only one shell pouch (it comes standard with two shell pouches) and two water bottle holsters. I didn’t want to take an inherently streamlined piece of kit and bulk it up unnecessarily.

The more I hunted in this vest, the more I came to appreciate all of its clever design features. For example, the shell pouches Velcro shut but also zipper closed as well. This seems redundant, but it’s not. I’ll Velcro the pouches closed while hunting so I can quickly access shells, but then I zipper the pouches shut when I’m done hunting, and it’s time to throw the vest in my truck. That way, shells don’t tumble out of the pocket in transit.

Another example of smart design: the vest can be used to transport an injured and immobilized dog out of the field. I didn’t test this feature, but you can see how it’s done in the video below.

Final Rise – Emergency dog carrying feature and how to use it | #FinalRise 4K

I liked the slim profile of the vest, but this year I’ll probably add a pouch on my left shoulder for my dog’s e-collar unit and an extra rear bag for my dog first-aid kit. That’s the beauty of this system, you can scale it up or down depending on your hunting needs.