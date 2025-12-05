12 Great Last Minute Gifts for Hunters

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Hunting is difficult, but shopping for hunters doesn’t have to be. I’ve used my years of hunting and gear testing experience to bring you gifts that any hunter will appreciate. These gift ideas for hunters range from gear designed to keep hunters warm to gear that will last a lifetime. Here are my top gifts for hunters this holiday season. The best part is, if you get your order placed in the next week, they’ll all arrive before Christmas.

Best for Travel: Pelican V800 Vault Double Rifle Case

Built to handle rough roads, bad weather, and air travel, this is a gift that tells someone you understand their passion and want to protect the tools that make it possible. It’s designed to hold two scoped rifles, with thick protective foam inside and six sturdy latches that keep everything sealed tight. Whether you’re shopping for a hunter that drives to the deer camp or flies out west for elk season, this case gives them peace of mind that their firearms will arrive zeroed and ready to hunt.— Scott Einsmann

Best for DIY Butchers: Cabela’s Deluxe 12 Vacuum Sealer

Securely packaging your hard-won wild game, be it fresh venison, wild turkey, or mallard duck breasts has never been as easy as it is now, thanks to Cabela’s Deluxe 12 (D12) vacuum sealer. Weighing just four pounds, the D12 features a heavy-duty commercial vacuum pump designed for years of service. User-friendly, easy-to-clean, and programmable, the D12 takes up little counter space, while offering multiple modes of operation including manual seal, pulse, Auto/Vac, Standard, and Extended, as well as ‘Canister’ option great for preserving tough-to-seal foodstuffs.

Best for Backcountry Hunters: Kuiu PRO Chest Pack

This chest pack is designed to holder a hunter’s binoculars, and much much more. For backcountry hunters, a chest pack is a critical piece of gear and there are few out there that offer more features than the Kuiu Pro. It includes: magnetic closure for maximum quietness, adjustable main pouch for proper bino fit, rail-lock system for bottom accessory, rail-lock mount for ammo holder, plus a variety of extra pockets. It comes in five different camo/solid color options (I don’t think you can go wrong with solid Ash). This is an ideal gift for a big game hunter or even a turkey hunter, who needs quick access to optics and other critical gear.

Best Stocking Stuffer: Darn Tough Socks

Darn Tough makes the best wool socks and it’s the one thing hunters always need more of. They’re $25 to $35 a pair depending on the model, so they make a great stocking stuffer.

Best for Hunting Camp: Tactacam Defend Cellular Security Camera

Do you know a hunter who has a cabin they love, but don’t get to check on very often? Maybe someone who has problems with people leaving their gate open? A cellular security camera like the Tactacam Defend is an easy way to keep an eye on things. They’re just as easy to set up as a cellular trail camera — batteries and a sim card. So you won’t be giving them a weekend-long project. Instead, you’ll be giving them peace of mind that their home away from home is secure. Tactacam also has their new 360 camera available, which is more expensive but has a lot of cool features.

Best for Outdoor Life Readers: OL Merch

Maybe the hunter on your list already has … well, everything. If they’re a gearhead and a gun nut, there’s a good chance that they’re also an Outdoor Life reader. In that case, there’s no better gift idea than an item from our new line of merch. We’ve got slick “Rooster” hoodies as pictured in the photo above, plus t-shirts featuring more classic art from our archives. There’s also cover prints, OL branded knives, and more. Check out our full line of merch here.

If you look at books available at major retailers, you won’t find many options for kids who like hunting and fishing. That’s what inspired author, Josh Ishmael, to write a series of kid’s books for outdoor families. Deer Hunting with Dad follows the journey of a young hunter tagging along with dad on hunt and is both educational and entertaining. You’ll also find a turkey hunting and catfishing book in the same series. At under $15, these books are a great gift for new parents or kids that love the outdoors.

For the Hunter with Dull Knives: Work Sharp Ken Onion

A sharp knife is often the difference between efficiently field dressing and butchering an animal and swearing more than any of us should. Some hunters buy replaceable-blade knifes so they always have a sharp one ready. But instead of throwing a blade away after each critter, consider giving the hunter in your life an electric knife sharpener.

The Work Sharp Ken Onion won the “best electric” award in Outdoor Life’s “best knife sharpener” gear review, and for good reason. It’s fast, adjustable and gets the job done. “Easy mirror polished, beyond razor-sharp edges on every type of knife, and it will also do scissors, machetes, axes, and even my straight razor,” reviewed Scott Einsmann. It also repairs broken tips, chips, and rolls. As a present, you can’t go wrong.

Best Multi-Tool: Leatherman Wave Alpha

Key Features

Contoured G10 handles

16 tools

Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, DIYers, and everyday carry

Price: $$$

The new Wave Alpha is the ultimate multi-tool for a dad to carry and solve problems every day. It has 16 tools, comes in three colors, and is customizable for a truly personalized gift.

For the Commuter or Traveler: Kifaru Checkpoint

Key Features

Made in USA

$$$

Urban-friendly design built for everyday commutes and carry

Floating laptop sleeve fits most 15” laptops and select 16” models

Quick-access top zipper offers direct laptop access—ideal for TSA checkpoints

Tablet/document pocket fits a 13” iPad Pro, files, and magazines

Ambidextrous vertical-zippered front stash pocket for convenient storage

Clamshell opening for wide, efficient interior access

Reinforced stretch side pockets comfortably fit 32oz water bottles

Ergonomic harness system inspired by our ARK frame, using the same premium foam for structure and long-haul support

Internal frame sheet with single stay provides additional structure and improved load management

Interior zippered mesh pockets, vertical-zippered front stash pocket

Most hunters have a bunch of hunting backpacks and if they need a new one, they’ll want something very specific. But an everyday backpack like the Kifaru Checkpoint is a great gift. It’s made in the USA by one of the biggest names in hunting backpacks. It’s made to the same rigorous standards as their mountain hunting packs and thoughtfully designed carrying daily essentials. I use mine while traveling with my laptop, reading, material, and camera. It’s been the perfect travel backpack for me and I know the hunter in your life will enjoy it too.

This knife is made in the USA and perfect for all types of outdoor adventures. I’ve carried mine while doing chores around the house and on hunting trips throughout the country. It’s a cool little fixed blade that’s exceptionally well made.

Best Handmade Knife: Join or Die Knives Field Mate

These knives are handmade in Richmond, Virginia and make great hunting or EDC knives. They’re ideal for the hunter who appreciates craftsmanship and gear that will last a lifetime.