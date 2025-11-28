Our Top 45 Black Friday Deals: Save on Outdoor Gear We Recommend

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
We’re looking through dozens of retailers and thousands of products to help you find the best deals on the best outdoor gear. Here’s a collection of the best Black Friday Deals we’ve found. This page will be continuously updated into Cyber Week, so check back for more deals.
Archery
Save 28% on a Trophy Ridge Alpha React 1 Pin Sight .019-inch fiber
Save $80 on a Big Shot Double Duty Buck Target (Blem)
Get a Galaxy Sage for Only $160
Save 20% on Bows and Crossbows at Pyramyd Air
Save $100 on a Garmin Xero C1 Pro Chronograph
Guns and Ammo
Save $200 on a Winchester SX4 Hybrid Hunter
Get 9mm Reman Ammo for 17 cents per round
Buy 3 Boxes of Blazer 9mm Luger Blazer Brass FMJ, 115gr, 50 rounds and Get One Box Free
Optics
Save $1600 on a Zeiss LRP rifle scope
Save $500 on a Vortex Viper riflescope — now $600
Save $300 on a Leupold VX5 HD — now $1000
Save 20% on a Maven CS.1A spotting scope
Save $80 on Vortex Diamondback HD 8×42 Binoculars
Get the Vortex Optics Triumph HD 10×42 Binoculars for only $75
Save $100 on ZEISS Terra ED Binoculars (10×42)
Hunting Gear
Save $70 on a Moultrie EDGE 2 Cellular Trail Camera 2-Pack — now $80 from Walmart, Palmetto State Armory, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Lancaster Archery Supply
Save 50% on Garmin fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar Titanium
Save $90 on a Novix Raider Hybrid Mini Hang-On Treestand
Save $76 on a Novix Echo Hang On Treestand
Save $30 on a Summit Ledge XT Hang On Treestand
Save $90 on TrophyLine HyperLite Climbing Sticks (4 pack)
Save $40 on TrophyLine The Rival Climbing Sticks (4 pack)
Save $50 on Latitude Carbon SS Climbing Sticks (3 Pack)
Fishing Gear
Save $50 on a Daiwa Tatula CT — now $100
Save 20% on a KastKing Crixus Baitcasting Rod
Save 25% on a Berkley Gulp!
Save $400 on Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 2 106sv and Garmin LiveScope Plus LVS34 Bundle
Save $264 on a Wilderness Systems Tarpon 105 Sit-On-Top Kayak
Save $100 on a Clam C-560 Thermal Hub Ice Shelter
Knives and Multi Tools
Save 22% on a LEATHERMAN Skeletool CX
Save 20% on a LEATHERMAN Rebar
Save 28% on a Vosteed Porcupine — now $49 — top-tier EDC knife
Save 21% on a COLD STEEL Tuff Lite — Now $28
Save 20% on a Victorinox Huntsman Swiss Army Knife
Save 15% on a Tops Knives Fieldcraft
Save 30% on a Vosteed Mink
Apparel
Save $79 on the Kuiu Proximity Insulated Vest
Save $34 on the Kuiu ULTRA Merino 120 LT LS Hoodie
Save $99 on the Kuiu Yukon TR Rain Jacket
Save $39 on the Kuiu Attack Pant
Save $79 on the Kuiu Axis Hybrid Pant
Save $187 on the Sitka Incinerator Aerolite Jacket
Save $137 on the Sitka Delta Pro Wading Jacket
Save $59 on the Sitka Women’s Cadence Pant