Our Top 45 Black Friday Deals: Save on Outdoor Gear We Recommend

We’re looking through dozens of retailers and thousands of products to help you find the best deals on the best outdoor gear. Here’s a collection of the best Black Friday Deals we’ve found. This page will be continuously updated into Cyber Week, so check back for more deals.

Archery

Save 28% on a Trophy Ridge Alpha React 1 Pin Sight .019-inch fiber

Save $80 on a Big Shot Double Duty Buck Target (Blem)

Get a Galaxy Sage for Only $160

Save 20% on Bows and Crossbows at Pyramyd Air

Save $100 on a Garmin Xero C1 Pro Chronograph

Guns and Ammo

Save $200 on a Winchester SX4 Hybrid Hunter

Get 9mm Reman Ammo for 17 cents per round

Buy 3 Boxes of Blazer 9mm Luger Blazer Brass FMJ, 115gr, 50 rounds and Get One Box Free

More Deals on 9mmm Ammo

Optics

Save $1600 on a Zeiss LRP rifle scope

Save $500 on a Vortex Viper riflescope — now $600

Save $300 on a Leupold VX5 HD — now $1000

Save 20% on a Maven CS.1A spotting scope

Save $80 on Vortex Diamondback HD 8×42 Binoculars

Get the Vortex Optics Triumph HD 10×42 Binoculars for only $75

Save $100 on ZEISS Terra ED Binoculars (10×42)

Read Next: Black Friday Rifle Scope Deals

Hunting Gear

Save $70 on a Moultrie EDGE 2 Cellular Trail Camera 2-Pack — now $80 from Walmart, Palmetto State Armory, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Lancaster Archery Supply

Save 50% on Garmin fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar Titanium

Save $90 on a Novix Raider Hybrid Mini Hang-On Treestand

Save $76 on a Novix Echo Hang On Treestand

Save $30 on a Summit Ledge XT Hang On Treestand

Save $90 on TrophyLine HyperLite Climbing Sticks (4 pack)

Save $40 on TrophyLine The Rival Climbing Sticks (4 pack)

Save $50 on Latitude Carbon SS Climbing Sticks (3 Pack)

Fishing Gear

Save $50 on a Daiwa Tatula CT — now $100

Save 20% on a KastKing Crixus Baitcasting Rod

Save 25% on a Berkley Gulp!

Save $400 on Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 2 106sv and Garmin LiveScope Plus LVS34 Bundle

Save $264 on a Wilderness Systems Tarpon 105 Sit-On-Top Kayak

Save $100 on a Clam C-560 Thermal Hub Ice Shelter

More Fishing Gear Deals

Save 22% on a LEATHERMAN Skeletool CX

Save 20% on a LEATHERMAN Rebar

Save 28% on a Vosteed Porcupine — now $49 — top-tier EDC knife

Save 21% on a COLD STEEL Tuff Lite — Now $28

Save 20% on a Victorinox Huntsman Swiss Army Knife

Save 15% on a Tops Knives Fieldcraft

Save 30% on a Vosteed Mink

More Black Friday Knife Deals

Apparel

Save $79 on the Kuiu Proximity Insulated Vest

Save $34 on the Kuiu ULTRA Merino 120 LT LS Hoodie

Save $99 on the Kuiu Yukon TR Rain Jacket

Save $39 on the Kuiu Attack Pant

Save $79 on the Kuiu Axis Hybrid Pant

Save $187 on the Sitka Incinerator Aerolite Jacket

Save $137 on the Sitka Delta Pro Wading Jacket

Save $59 on the Sitka Women’s Cadence Pant