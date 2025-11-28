The Best Black Friday Deals on Hunting Gear 2025

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Hunting gear seems to only be getting more and more expensive — except for over this next week. Amid the biggest shopping holiday of the year, Amazon, Cabela’s, Bass Pro, and many other online retailers are offering hot deals on the hunting gear you want.

I’ve had the opportunity to see an advanced list of what’s being offered. I’ve also had the opportunity to hunt with or test a lot of this stuff over my years working at Outdoor Life. So to help you find the most worthwhile products and most notable deals, I’ve compiled a master list of the best products at the best prices. No matter what or where you hunt, this list is worth a scan.

Top Deals From Around the Web

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar thermal scope — now $2500.

Everyone wants to get into the thermal scope game, but man these optics are expensive. That’s why the time to buy is during Black Friday. You won’t find a better deal than this on a very capable and reliable thermal riflescope.

Save $155 on EOTECH EXPS3 Holographic Weapon Sight — now $620

I don’t remember the last time I saw Eotechs on sale, but they are by far my favorite holographic sight for rifles. You can also save $124 on a EOTECH G43 Magnifier — now $495 — which works great for an Eotech and other red dots.

Save $500 on a Vortex Viper riflescope — now $600

This is 5-25x 50mm scope is a quality optic that’s ideal for hunting in wide open country or long range target shooting. Now you can basically get it at half price.

Save $100 on a Kuiu Yukon rain jacket — now $300

Kuiu makes some of the best hunting rain gear out there and it’s tough to beat the Yukon for durability and all-around weather-proofness. Even at the reduced price it’s expensive, but it might be the last hunting rain jacket you need to buy.

Save $100 on a Garmin Xero C1 Pro Chronograph

The best chronograph is on sale. It’s what we use in all of our bow and gun testing.

Save $150 on a Garmin inReach Mini 2 Satellite Communicator

Stay in touch with loved ones, navigate, and call for help with this critical piece of backcountry gear.

Save $70 on a Moultrie EDGE 2 Cellular Trail Camera 2-Pack

This is the best deal going in cellular trail cameras. You get two great cameras and a fantastic app for only $80.

More of the Best Hunting Gear Deals

More of the Best Optics Deals

More of the Best Gun & Shooting Gear Deals