Save 20% on the Best Turkey Shotgun Red Dot Plus More Deals

There are tons of Vortex optics on sale for 20% off right now at Midway USA while supplies last in their warehouse. These are a few of the best deals going right now, but there are a whole lot more, from scope rings to spotting scopes to red dots, rifles scopes, binos, and rangefinders.

Save 20% on a Vortex Optics Viper Shotgun Enclosed Red Dot Sight

Right now, you can get the hot Vortex shotgun red dot for only $239.99 — that’s a big discount from its regular list price of $429.99 and nearly $100 cheaper than Palmetto State Armory, where it’s going for $349.

This optic is designed for turkey hunters and wingshooters with an ultra-low-profile housing that still provides a wide field of view for intuitive shooting that allows the hunter to get down on the gun for better recoil control. It includes an integrated universal mount for shotguns with drilled-and-tapped receivers, and since it’s an enclosed design, it’s weatherproof.

Specs:

Integrated Universal Mounting System

Large Viewing Window

50,000 Hour Runtime

Automatically activates with motion while 10 minute auto-shutoff saves battery life

Fogproof, waterproof, shockproof

Power Souce: CR2032 Battery

Save 20% on a Vortex Optics Razor HD Gen 3 Rifle Scope

A new arrival at Midway, this top-tier rifle scope is on sale for $2,239 — a full $560 off the list price. This one is out of stock at PSA and isn’t even available at Bass Pro Shops. This one is going fast so get it while it lasts!

The 4-24x44mm scope is built around a balance of magnification and field of view providing a long-range tactical-minded optic solution that will prove useful to shooters and hunters of various stripes. It features zero stop, micro-adjust dials with a first-focal plane reticle housed in a built-tough design. Additionally, it features a locking illumination dial, side focus, a sun shade and runs on a CR 2032 battery.

Save 20% on a Vortex Razor HD Spotting Scope

This excellent 22-48x65mm spotting scope is going for $1039.99 at Midway, which is $260 off the list price and $300 cheaper than the current price at Bass Pro Shops. Other versions of the Razor HD Spotting Scope in different sizes are also available and on sale at Midway.

The scope uses an apochromatic lens system to create a high-resolution, high contrast image for the user. The dual focus allows you to rapidly focus with “course focus” dial and then dial in the sharpness with fine adjustments. The die-cast magnesium body is nitrogen purged and O-ring sealed, creating a spotting scope that’s weatherproof in almost any conditions.