Prime Day: 50 Last Minute Deals

Prime Day ends today and while some great deals ended, there are still some great products at great prices. Here are our top recommendations.
Made in USA
- Belts from Black Oak Colonial Belt Company are 40% off. They’re now $10 to $13.
- Save 26% on Leather Honey Leather Conditioner
- Kershaw Leek for only $64
- Save 25% on a Leatherman Free T2. It’s now only $38.
- Save $15 on a Kershaw Blur
- Save 25% on a Leatherman Free P4. It’s now $113.
- Save 25% on a Leatherman Bolster. It’s now only $38.
- Save $33 on a Leatherman Free P2. It’s now only $98.
- Save 30% on No Planet B Merino Wool Socks
- Save 25% on FORLOH Women’s Deep Space Base Layer
- Save 25% on FORLOH Men’s IShield SolAir Pants
- Save 25% on FORLOH Men’s SolAir Long Sleeve Shirt
- Pelican 70QT Elite Cooler is 20% off
- Save 25% on Therm-a-Rest MondoKing 3D Self-Inflating Camping Sleeping Pad
Backpacks and Backpacking Gear
- Osprey Ariel 65L is 25% off
- Grayl Ultrapress is $135
- Sawyer Squeeze Filter System with Cnoc Bladder or Bottle is 25% off
- Jetboil MiniMo stove is 40% off for Prime Day
Thermacell
- Thermacell MR300 Mosquito Portable Repeller is 25 percent off. It’s now only $16.49.
- Save 40 percent on Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller.
Solar Generators
- Top Pick: Jackery Explorer 1000 with 200W Solar Panel is 49% off
- Anker Solix C1000 with 100W Solar Panel is 53% off
- Jackery Explorer 3000 PRO with 2x200W Solar Panels is 55% off
- Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus, Expandable Battery, and 2X200W Solar Panel is 50% off
- EcoFlow Delta 2 Max (2048Wh) with 400W Solar Panel is 50% off
Action Cameras
- Save 18% on an Insta360 Ace Pro
- Save 31% on a DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo
- Save 34% on a GoPro HERO13 Black
Fishing Gear
- Save on Berkley baits and terminal tackle
- Save on Yamamoto baits. Senkos are 44% off
- Save 27% on a PENN Pursuit IV Spinning Reel
- Get a Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Combo for only $43
- Plano Guide Series Tackle System is $40 off.
- Plano Two-Level Magnum Tackle Box is $15 off.
- Plano 4-By Rack System Tackle Box is $25 off.
Prime Day Deals on Optics
- Save $135 on Maven C.1 Binoculars
- Save $160 on Maven CS.1 Spotting Scopes
- Save 15 percent on Bushnell Prime 10×42 Binocular and Vault Bino Caddy. They’re now only $136.
- Save hundreds on AGM Rattler and Adder thermal scopes
- Vortex Diamondback HD 10x42mm and Bantam Youth HD 6.5x32mm Binocular Bundle is $200
Prime Day Deals on Coolers
- Save 25% on a Coleman Classic Series Insulated Portable Rolling Cooler with Wheels
- Save 20-26% on a Igloo BMX Hard Coolers
- Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler in Big Wave Blue is $319
- Tundra 45 Cooler in Sandstone Pink is $244
Eye Protection
- Save 30% on Oakley Radar EV Path.
- Save 15% on Walker’s IKON Forge Full Frame Shooting Glasses. They’re now just $21.24.
- Save 15% on Walker’s IKON Vector Full Frame Shooting Glasses
- Save 34% on Walker’s Tanker Open Frame Shooting Glasses
Ear Protection
- Save 47% on Walker’s Razor Slim. They’re now just $42.
- Save 34% on Walker’s Razor X-TRM. They’re now just $59.
- Save 15% on Peltor Sport Tactical 500
- Save 20% on Peltor Sport Tactical 100
Prime Day Deals on Hunting Gear
- Get a Moultrie Edge 2 Cellular Trail Camera for only $60
- Save 55% on a Hawk Helium Hammock Tree Saddle
- Save 31% on New Archery Products Spitfire Mechanical Broadhead 1 1/2′ Cut Diameter 100 Grain Front Deploying 3 Pack Black
- Save 20% on a Plano All-Weather Bow Case
Knife Deals
- Get a CJRB Acacia Pocket Knife for only $29
- Save $10 on a Kizer Mini Harpoon EDC Fixed Blade
- Save 28% on a Victorinox Evolution 10
Mini Chainsaw Prime Day Deals
- Save 23% on a Saker Mini Chainsaw
- The upgraded model is 21% off
- Get a Saker Cordless Pole Saw for 24% off. It’s now $152.
