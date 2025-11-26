Black Friday Sitka Gear Deals at Scheels

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Scheels has a bunch of awesome Sitka hunting gear on sale for an entire 25% off, including their excellent Back 40 boots for just $171, Sitka’s Fanatic Bibs for $375 and the Fanatic Hoody for under $150, plus the always excellent Sitka Neck Gaiter for less than $42.

More Sitka Gear Deals

Men’s Sitka Back 40 Boots Are 25% Off

These boots are designed for backcountry hunters who beat the heck out of their gear and demand performance no matter what. The Back 40s are built to last and offer robust protection that promises to stand up to the harshest conditions you’ll run into in the field. They’re waterproof with exceptional grip and traction on varied terrain with solid ankle support and cushioning that minimizes fatigue.

Men’s Sitka Fanatic Bibs Are 25% Off

The Fanatic Bibs for men are built to give whitetail hunters the best protection from the late-season cold that they can get for those long motionless sits in the stand. With Gore-Tex Infinium insulation and Windstopper tech, these bibs offer extreme warmth with minimal bulk. Plus, the soft Berber fleece offers comfort and silence. Add to that large cargo-style pockets with snap closures, these might be the perfect whitetail bibs.

Sitka Neck Gaiters Are 25% Off

Some hunters might not think about their neck gaiter much, but with the quality that Sitka offers, this neck gaiter will make you swear off all others. With a fleece interior and four-way stretch material, it traps your body heat and is comfortable next to the skin while also moving with you. Plus, an antimicrobial treatment keeps the sweat stank from building up.

Men’s Sitka Fanatic Hoody Is 25% Off

The popular Fanatic Hoody has been redesigned to offer the most comfortable and highest performing hooded jacket a hunter can get. The cuffs feature hand mitts for extra warmth, which also make layering a lot easier. On the front, you’ll find a kangaroo pouch that acts as a hand warmer and a storage spot for quick-access items. Polygiene Odor Control tech prevents sweat and other stink molecules from attaching themselves to the fabric, which breaths well and dries quickly, as does the built-in mech face mask. This hoody is great as an outer layer or a mid-layer.