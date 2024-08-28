Hot Deals on Hot Tents at Cabela’s

It's the last day of the Fall Hunting Classic and your last chance to get a great deal on a canvas tent

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team

Posted on Aug 28, 2024 9:26 PM EDT

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

Today is the last day of the Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic sale, and you can save hundreds on White Duck’s canvas tents. These breathable and weather resistant tents are sizable and durable for your hunt camp or dream campsite. We took the White Duck Regatta 13 foot Bell Tent out in the PNW and were impressed at how intuitive the setup was.

White Duck Outdoors Regatta Fire-Water-Repellent Bell Tent is $130 Off

The White Duck Regatta bell tent is on sale.

White Duck

The interior space is the major selling point of this tent and it does not disappoint. I could walk around a surprising amount of this tent without ducking down, and the center pole was pushing the ceiling so far up (it goes up to 8 feet, 2 inches) that I couldn’t touch it. The three windows, as well as the mesh screens on the door, give you a lot of flexibility with how much air circulation you’re allowing versus conserving heat.

For truly hot days, you can even unzip the sides to create the titular 360-degree effect. The center pole does get in the way a bit of the usable floor space, but once the guylines are pulled taut, it is surprisingly anchored in. Most tents feel like tents on the inside; this feels more like a home. Fitting four people inside of this would be no problem, and families with multiple littles could likely get in six or more. —Laura Lancaster

Read our full review in Best Canvas Tents

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.