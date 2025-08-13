Concealed Carry Guide: Guns, Holsters, Ammo, and Accessories

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

A concealed-carry handgun is an important tool. You need something that you can use effectively and, more importantly, carry every day comfortably. Go to any gun store and you’ll see that the options can be staggering. There is a wide variety of sizes, styles, calibers, and price points, so I’m here to help you sort through a few of the best concealed carry guns and my top recommendations on holsters, ammo, lights, belts, and red dots based on my extensive gear tests.

How Our Favorites Stack Up

Our Top Picks Cartridge Size Capacity Accuracy (Avg of 5-Shot Groups at 15 Yards) Optic Footprint/Mounting system More Info Staccato CS 9mm Compact 16+1 .676 inches Multi, Dawson Precision Plates Full Review Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops 9mm Compact 17+1 1.42 inches Romeo Zero/Shield RMS Cut Full Review H&K CC9 9mm Micro Compact 10+1/12+1 1.23 inches RMSc footprint More Info Glock G19 Gen 5 MOS 9mm Compact 15+1 1.48 inches MOS multi-optic system More Info Springfield Hellcat 9mm Sub Compact 15+1/17+1 1.81 inches RMSc footprint Full Review Walther PDP-F 9mm Compact 15+1 1.33 inches Multi-optic mounting plates Full Review Ruger RXM 9mm Compact 15+1 1.22 inches RMR, DeltaPoint Pro More Info Smith & Wesson 351 PD 22 Magnum J-frame Revolver 7 3.3 inches No optic Full Review Ruger LCP Max .380 ACP Micro Compact 10+1 N/A No optic Full Review Beretta PX4 Storm 9mm Compact 15+1 2.5 inches No optic N/A

Best Compact Concealed Carry Guns: Reviews & Recommendations

Sean Murphy Buy From Staccato Buy From Guns.com Pros High-quality parts and fit

Very accurate

Great trigger

Soft recoil Cons Expensive

Bulkier grip than some other compact pistols Key Features Caliber: 9mm

Capacity: 16+1

Barrel length: 3.5 inches

Weight: 27 ounces

Optic Compatibility Dawson Precision optics mounting system

Price: $2500

The CS is very controllable. Scott Einsmann

Staccato 2011 (formerly STI) introduced the CS for 2023, and after putting a collective 2,500-3,000 rounds through two of them, I’m sold. I’ve found them to be very reliable with every type of ammunition I could find—from 115-grain ball through 147-grain hollowpoints. easy to shoot, and incredibly accurate. The average of 10 groups I fired from a supported position at 50 yards with three different types of ammunition was .676 inches. Read a full review of the Staccato CS here.

The Staccato CS has great ergonomics, positive controls, and is a dream to shoot. Sean Murphy

At around the size of a Glock 19, just slightly slimmer, the Staccato CS is a downsized 2011 pistol. It has some key differences from larger 2011’s and 2011-style pistols like the Staccato P and Springfield 1911 DS Prodigy. The grip and frame are smaller, and the CS uses a re-designed magazine that’s similar in shape and size to the Sig P365’s magazines. It still uses the 1911’s controls and trigger, but the recoil system has been updated to a dual guide rod system that makes the CS the flattest-shooting compact 9mm I’ve fired.

The Staccato CS is an expensive gun, and the supply bottleneck is resulting in some being scalped for pretty wild prices. Ordered from Staccato, the pistol will cost $2,500, but we’ve seen the tangible benefits you’re getting for the money—both in the build quality and on-target performance.

Glock’s 19th model, the Glock G19, is one of the most prolific and effective concealed carry guns in the world. Glock was an original innovator and is still a superpower in the world of polymer-framed, striker-fired pistols, and the G19 is one of many successful Glock models. It’s one of the original compact, 9mm poly pistols, and still one of the best concealed carry guns on the market today. You can also get a 1-to-1 trainer for the G19, chambered in .22 LR — the Glock G44.

The Glock G19’s beauty is in its simplicity. Let’s face it, it’s not beautiful in any other way. The G19 is effective though. It’s relatively easy to conceal, easy to shoot, and very simple to operate. Glock’s built a reputation of reliability over the decades, and the G19 has managed to stay at the front of the pack since the late 80s. Not many similar-sized pistols have bested its 15+1-round capacity, and it’s available in just about every gun store.

The success of the G19 (bottom right), and user modifications and customizations of G19’s has led to several aftermarket G19 clones like the Lone Wolf Arms Dusk 19 (top left).

Despite their motto of “perfection,” there are some things that shooters commonly modify on their Glock G19’s. The factory sights must go immediately. Really they aren’t terrible, but they could be much better, and there is an entire industry of aftermarket Glock-compatible parts, sights, and accessories that has grown up alongside the G19. Companies like Shadow Systems and Palmetto State Armory even offer G19 clone pistols. If you get the Gen 5 MOS version of the G19, you’ll see some updates to the grip, an ambidextrous slide stop, and an optics-ready slide. Even after 35 years, the G19 is one of the best carry guns you can buy.

Sean Murphy Buy From Palmetto State Armory Buy From Guns.com Pros Very affordable

Great ergonomics

Optic ready

Compatible with aftermarket Glock parts Cons Limited optic compatibility Key Features Caliber 9mm

Capacity 15+1

Barrel Length 4 inches

Weight 23.2 ounces

Optic Compatibility RMR, Delta Point Pro

Price $400

In the highly competitive Glock clone market, the RXM, a collaboration between Ruger and Magpull, caught a lot of people by surprise. It’s a clone of Glock’s legendary G19 Gen 3, but several hundred dollars cheaper. It’s available for $400, or sometimes less.

Externally, the RXM incorporates some changes that many shooters have paid extra to attain. It’s got a nicely contoured slide with attractive and functional slanted forward and rear slide serrations, and is cut for an optic. Rather than Glock’s MOS plate system, the RXM is adaptable to a few footprints including Delta Point Pro, RMR, and RMSc, with the help of pins that can be installed to adapt to particular optics. This allows a low mount and co-witnessed iron sights.

Magpul’s contribution to the collaboration is the interchangeable grip module. Unlike Glocks or other Glock clones, this module houses a removable fire control group or chassis. The grips are crafted with great ergonomics and a grippy stipple texture. Essentially, these are similar to what many shooters have been transforming their OEM Glocks into for years. What’s even better is that the removable chassis design is still compatible with aftermarket Gen 3 Glock trigger parts, allowing for further upgrades.

On the range, this gun performed as well as any pistol we’ve seen at this price point, and several members of our annual gun test team preferred it over a stock Glock. It’s accurate, handles well, and has a pleasingly soft recoil impulse. We don’t think that there’s currently a better value for a concealed carry gun than the RXM.

The RXM has what many Glock clone shooters want, at an incredible price. Sean Murphy

Buy From Guns.com Buy From Bass Pro Shops Pros Excellent grip and grip texture

Good sights

Optic-ready

Flush magazine with great capacity Cons Recoil is notably snappy Key Features Caliber: 9mm

Capacity: 15+1

Barrel Length: 3.7 inches

Weight: 20.7 ounces

Optic Compatibility Fits most micro red dots

Price: $599

Like many of its peers, the Springfield Hellcat Pro seeks to strike a perfect balance between concealability and magazine capacity. In that regard, it does a good job. It is a hair smaller than a Glock 19 and a hair larger than the Micro-9s but has a 15+1 capacity with flush-mounted magazines. It is also trimmer than a G19 and has low-profile controls for snag-free carry.

Like other Springfield pistols, it is spec-ed out with a solid list of features. It has a reversible magazine catch, a loaded-chamber indicator on the top of the slide, it comes with two quality magazines, has a tough Melonite finish, a generously-sized accessory rail, and cocking serrations on the front and rear of the slide.

The Hellcat Pro OSP is a heavy-hitter in the sub-compact market, and it’s a reliable, solid choice among the best concealed carry guns. Although the muzzle flip isn’t bad, the Hellcat pistols tend to have slightly snappier recoil than other similar-sized guns, but they still aren’t bad to shoot. They are one of the best at packing a lot of ammunition into a slim, small package.

Best Sub-Compact Concealed Carry Guns

Buy From Guns.com Buy From Palmetto State Armory Pros Great ergonomics

Best in-class capacity

Low recoil impulse

Modular fire control unit Cons Trigger is a little mushy Key Features Caliber: 9mm

Capacity: 17+1

Barrel Length: 3.7 inches

Weight: 23 ounces

Optic Compatibility Direct mount, Shield RMSc

Price: $800

The P365 XMacro Tacops comes optics ready. Scott Einsmann

Sig Sauer has been busy over the past few years, producing an array of variations of their front-running models. The Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops is the second iteration of the P365 XMacro, which is an up-sized version of the micro-compact P365 that features a compensator-cut slide. If the XMacro Tacops seems a little redundant, it is, but it is one of the best compact concealed carry guns right now. It’s ultra slim, with unmatched capacity in its class.

The P365 design is very modular. The P365 XMacro Tacops slide can be used on the standard P365 grip module. Tyler Freel

The biggest difference between the Tacops and standard XMacro is a slight simplification. The Tacops is the same overall size, but has a longer barrel because it lacks the integral slide compensator. The XMacro Tacops also features a small magwell that’s effective, but unobtrusive. Compared to the smaller standard P365, the XMacro Tacops has a larger grip and longer slide. The 17-round magazines are the same, and they fit in the P365, they’re just longer. The XMacro Tacops has a similar footprint to the Glock G19 and Staccato CS, but it’s a little more comfortable to carry inside the waistband because it’s thinner.

I’ve expended about 1,800 rounds between two of these pistols, and aside from a couple failures to feed in the first 100-round break-in period, they’ve run great. The P365 XMacro Tacops is an incredibly soft-shooting pistol, and points intuitively. The trigger isn’t too heavy, but it doesn’t have a firm wall. At our 2023 gun test, we did some slow-mo video analysis of rapid fire strings between the Tacops and ported XMacro, and found that the more affordable Tacops showed only slightly more muzzle flip. I couldn’t tell the difference while shooting them. You can read a full review of the Sig P365 XMacro Tacops here.

Sean Murphy Buy From Guns.com Buy From Sportsman's Warehouse Pros Great ergonomics

Very controllable

Accurate

Great value Cons Long trigger pull Key Features Caliber 9mm

Capacity 10+1 / 12+1

Barrel Length 3.32 inches

Weight 21.6 ounces (with empty magazine)

Optic Compatibility RMSc or 407K footprint

Price $699

In early 2025, H&K launched their all-new CC9. It’s a pistol that’s designed specifically to meet the demands of American shooters looking for an EDC pistol. The CC9 is a wonderfully executed micro-compact 9mm that ships with both 10- and 12-round magazines. It’s not dramatic or flashy, and that’s what we like about it. We recently tested the CC9 at our annual gun test at Gunsite Academy, and everyone on the test team commented on the pistol’s good ergonomics and subtle feature set.

The CC9’s frame has a grippy stipple-type texture in all the right places, and there aren’t any snaggy corners or surfaces anywhere on the gun. The slide is nicely rounded but offers good purchase with it’s front and rear slide serrations. It comes fitted with low-profile dovetail-fit night sights, and is cut for and RMSc- or 407k-pattern red dot optic. Fitted with a low-profile red dot, it’s still conveniently concealable and quick to get on target. It handles well both two- and one-handed, and is lefty friendly with low-profile slide stop levers and magazine catch buttons.

Most micro-compact 9mm pistols are snappy or flippy under recoil due to their small size and short, light slides. We found the CC9 to be quite easy to control, placing rounds on target quickly and accurately. We were even able to score regular hits on vital-sized steel plates from 50 yards. Even skeptical members of the test team were convinced that they might just need a new CC9 for themselves.

The CC9 is an excellent new concealed carry pistol at a great value. Sean Murphy

Tyler Freel Buy It From Guns.com Buy It From Palmetto State Armory Pros Slim and compact

Full 15+1 capacity

Optic compatible

Great slide serrations Cons Not as heavy and flat-shooting as the steel-frame PDP model Key Features Caliber: 9mm

Capacity: 15+1

Barrel length: 3.5 inches

Weight: 23 ounces

Optic Compatibility Walther optic plate system

Price: $650

Walther’s PDP-F series is designed with female shooters in mind, but this is a concealed carry gun that just about anyone will like. It’s got what we like about the PDP platform, but with a slender grip and shorter trigger reach. Compared to the chunky full-sized PDP, the PDP-F is more comfortable to carry inside the waistband, but still offers excellent ergonomics.

Like the standard PDP pistols, this Walther features three-dot white sights with a rear sight that’s adjustable for windage and elevation. The slide also features a removable cover plate and can be fitted with one of Walther’s optic adapter plates and fitted with a red dot. I tested one with the Trijicon RMR and it was a wonderful-shooting pistol. You can read a full review here.

Buy It From Palmetto State Armory Buy It From Guns.com Pros Tiny footprint

Great cocking serrations

Excellent capacity for size

Very affordable Cons Not very accurate at longer distances Key Features Caliber: .380 ACP

Capacity: 10+1, 12+1

Barrel Length: 2.8 inches

Weight: 10.6 ounces

Cocking ears on slide

Tritium front sight

Price: $329

Although small, the .380 ACP cartridge is still popular among the best guns for concealed carry. Ruger saw great success with their single-stack LCP pistol, but recognized room for improvement. As the micro-compact pistol market has surged, and manufacturers have boosted the capacity of these tiny guns, Ruger followed suit.

With the slightly extended magazine, the LCP Max holds 13 rounds of ammunition, and is only slightly thicker than the original single-stack design. It’s easy to shoot, reliable, and small enough to stick in a pocket. With the high-performance projectiles we have today, a high-capacity .380 pocket pistol is still a formidable defensive concealed carry gun.

Read Next: 30 Super Carry vs 9mm: Which is the Better Self-Defense Cartridge?

The Ruger LCP Max is reasonably accurate out to 15 yards or so, but it’s most effective at very close range. The slide cycles fast, and the recoil feels a bit snappy, but there isn’t much muzzle flip and the pistol is very easy to control. You can read a full review of the Ruger LCP Max here.

Photo by Alex Robinson Buy From Guns.com Buy From Palmetto State Armory Pros Good ergonomics

Smooth shooting/soft recoil

Good capacity

Snag-free edges Cons Thick and chunky

Double/single-action operation isn’t my favorite Key Features Cartridge: 9mm

Capacity: 15+1

Barrel length: 3.2 inches

Weight: 1 pound, 11 ounces (weighed with empty magazine)

Optic compatibility: Not optic compatible

Trigger: Double/single-action 7 pounds, 9 ounces (measured)

MSRP: $802

Beretta’s PX4 Storm has been a popular carry gun, and the new PX4 Storm Concealed Carry 2 is further optimized for the task at hand. Like the regular PX4, it features a rotating barrel design, but the CC2 version has a heavier barrel that adds mass and mitigates recoil. Notably, it also has an improved decocker and bobbed, snag-free hammer and improved double-action trigger pull.

The whole test team found the PX4 to be a soft, manageable shooter, and some really liked it. We had mixed feelings though. Some of us plainly thought it would be smaller than it is, and it certainly does have a thick, chunky feel to it. That thickness does help the shooter get more purchase on the gun, but considering the abundant number of manageable pistols that are more compact with equal or greater capacity, we had a hard time falling in love with this one.

The double-action/single-action operation isn’t what most shooters will choose, but if you’re already a Beretta 92 fan or comfortable with those pistols, you will probably like the PX4 Storm.

Best Revolvers for Concealed Carry

Buy From Palmetto State Armory Buy From Guns.com Pros Excellent fit and quality

Smooth double- and single-action trigger

Improved frame strength from older Pythons

Adjustable sights Cons Full-size grip isn’t the easiest to conceal Key Features Caliber: .357 Magnum

Capacity: 6

Barrel Length: 3 inches

Weight: 38 ounces

Price: $1,472

There are some folks who subscribe to the theory that real guns are wheel guns, and they’d trust their life to nothing but a revolver. There are some great revolvers to choose from, but one of my favorites has been the Colt Python 3-inch model. In recent years, Colt has breathed new life into its classic Python line, and the 3-inch model is one of their most recent. The short .357 Mag revolver might be a little stubby, but it’s all Python. For a revolver fan that wants to carry under a jacket, it’s one of the best concealed carry guns you can choose.

The Colt Python at the firing line. Tanner Denton

Everything about the Colt Python 3-inch is Python, just with a shorter barrel. It features the same quality wood grips, same frame and cylinder, and the contemporary Pythons have a bit of reinforcement added to the frame under the rear sight. They hold six rounds and use a transfer bar firing system so that you can safely carry it with a round under the lowered hammer.

The Cold Python 3-inch is as much about nostalgia as performance, and it performs very well. Operation is butter-smooth, and the full-size grip makes full-power defensive loads quite manageable. This revolver isn’t the most concealable, but for OWB carry under a jacket, or even IWB under a loose shirt, you don’t find too many options better—or cooler—than the Python. You can read a full review of the Colt Python 3-inch here.

Buy From Palmetto State Armory Buy From Guns.com Pros Light and compact

Easy to shoot

Good ammunition capacity

Useful for more than just self defense Cons Expensive for a rimfire

Not very accurate beyond 15 yards

Not as potent as larger cartridges Key Features Caliber: .22 WMR

Capacity: 7

Barrel length: 1.88 inches

Weight: 11.4 ounces

Sights Fiber-optic front sight

Price: $810

The Smith & Wesson 351 PD is an AirLite series J-frame revolver that’s chambered in .22 Magnum. It’s light even when loaded, and boasts an impressive 7 round capacity. Other J-frames chambered in .38 Special and .357 Magnum are certainly more potent, but they are also much more difficult to shoot with speed and precision — even at close range. The .22 Mag. chambered 351 PD offers the same concealable size and feel, but it’s much easier, and more fun, to shoot.

This is a great option for a practice gun for someone who carries a larger cartridge in a J-frame regularly, and is well-suited for anyone who might struggle to control the sharp, flippy recoil of a .38 or .357. Though .22 Magnum might not be the most potent self-defense cartridge, it’s performance has been elevated by defense-specific loads like Federal’s Punch and Speer Gold Dot.

More than just a dedicated EDC revolver, the 351 PD would be quite useful as a carry gun for a trapper or backwoods hunter. It’s not especially accurate, but would be useful for small game under 15 yards, and is generally a fun and affordable revolver to shoot. You’re guaranteed to shoot it much more than the same platform chambered in .357 Mag., and for a tool you might have to use in the most stressful of situations, that counts for a lot. You can read our full review of the Smith & Wesson 351 PD here.

How We Test and Choose the Best Concealed Carry Guns

There are many great concealed carry guns to choose from, and lots that aren’t so great. Rest assured that any guns in this or other buyer’s guides have been hands-on tested by our staff. I shoot about 20,000 rounds through handguns annually, and each gun — whether tested by me or another staff or test team member — gets both accuracy and reliability testing. We fire a minimum of several hundred rounds through each pistol, running drills, drawing from holsters, and, in this case, carrying concealed. We test for accuracy by firing from a standing position at 15 yards, supported on a sandbag-topped tripod as described in this story on how to shoot a pistol accurately.

In this story, we have chosen our favorite concealed-carry pistols across a wide variety of categories, sizes, and applications.

How to Choose the Best Concealed Carry Gun

If you’re wondering, What’s the best concealed carry gun?, well, the answer depends. Choosing the best concealed carry gun for you means considering several factors:

Carry position and where you prefer to carry your gun

Your clothing style and how well it conceals a gun

How well the concealed carry gun fits your hand

Your budget

Picking a concealed carry gun is a personal matter, and everyone will have different preferences based on their individual needs. However, there are excellent starting points, and our team has been able to thoroughly test and vet every gun on this list. Whether the feature set, size, or budget is most important to you, you’ll likely find a concealed carry gun on this list that will fit your needs. Most importantly, get some qualified training before you start carrying.

Best Concealed Carry Guns FAQs

Q: What is the best gun to carry while running? It’s most important to carry a gun that you can shoot safely and effectively, and for running, a holster that holds the gun securely to your body is more important than the particular handgun you choose. A concealed carry gun that’s light enough to carry on your day-to-day will work just fine for running, but a micro-compact will be your most concealable option. Q: What is the safest concealed carry? There are many methods to conceal carry that are very safe, whether inside the waistband (IWB), outside the waistband (OWB), or even off-body in a purse or bag. The most important factor is that you have a holster that’s designed to hold your particular gun securely and keep the trigger protected at all times when it’s in the holster. Q: Which caliber is best for concealed carry? The most popular caliber for concealed carry is 9mm. It’s moderately sized, but effective. The best caliber for you will depend on the gun you carry, how well you shoot it, how you want to carry your gun, and of course, your personal taste. Q: Do Glocks ever jam? Though Glocks (and many other pistols) are reliable, they can all jam. A common malfunction or jam occurs when the shooter holds the pistol with a loose grip, and the pistol cannot cycle properly.

The Best Concealed-Carry Accessories

There are a wide variety of AIWB holsters that fit many handguns. Tanner Denton

Picking a pistol or revolver is just the first step in setting yourself up for safe, effective concealed carry. Gearing up with good accessories like these can make your EDC setup more comfortable and practical.

Recommended Holsters

Belts

Mag Carriers

Lights

Red Dots

Ammo

Final Thoughts on the Best Concealed Carry Guns

Choosing which gun to carry every day is an important decision, and the best concealed carry gun will be different for many people. There’s lots of things to consider when picking one, but a fortunate certainty is that you have a lot of options to choose from. Pick something that you can shoot well, and that you’ll carry every day. An EDC pistol won’t do you any good sitting in the gun safe at home.