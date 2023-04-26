We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops is one of the latest in the family of P365 pistols. The P365 line is highly modular, immensely popular, and this version widens the breadth of applications. The XMacro Tacops is a slightly up-sized P365 with a larger grip module and increased capacity. In a sort of reverse order, a compensated version, the P365 XMacro Comp preceded the recent release of the Tacops model, which doesn’t have the compensator-cut slide.

Sig Sauer has cast a wide net to capture just about every imaginable niche for a concealed carry pistol, and the standard Sig Sauer P365 set the micro-compact 9mm pistol market ablaze with its best-in-class capacity at the time. Since then, they’ve added a plethora of spin-off models and customization options. Aftermarket parts and mods for the P365 have sprouted in abundance too. The platform is a winner, but with so many options, how does the Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops fit into the field?

Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops Specs

Caliber: 9mm

Capacity: 17+1 rounds

Barrel: 3.7 inches, carbon steel

Dimensions: 6.6 inches (L) x 5.2 inches (H) x 1.4 inches (W)

Weight: 23 ounces (with empty magazine)

Frame: Stainless steel

Slide: Stainless steel

Finish: Nitron, black

Grip: Polymer module, stipple texture

Sights: X-RAY3 three-dot, tritium

Optics: Romeo Zero/Shield RMS optic cut

Trigger: Flat trigger shoe, 5 pounds, 4 ounces (measured)

External Safety: None

Price: $805

Nuts and Bolts of the Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops

The Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops is slightly larger than the standard P365, P365X, and P365 XL models. It moves up into the compact category, and out of the micro-compact category. It’s about the same size as, but more slender than, the Glock G19 and Sig Sauer P320 XCompact, but boasts two additional rounds of capacity. A testament to the thoughtfulness of the P365’s design, Sig didn’t really need to do much to accomplish this—many of the Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops components were already being produced and used in other models.

The P365 XMacro Tacops (top) is larger, but shares many cross-compatible parts with the standard P365 (bottom). Tyler Freel

The P365 XMacro Tacops Grip Module

The only major component in the P365 XMacro Tacops and Comp models that’s unique is the grip module. It’s essentially the same in shape and feel as the standard, “X,” and “XL” P365 grip modules, but the grip is larger and the accessory rail is longer with cross-slots rather than the micro pistol format rail on the standard P365.

Unlike the micro-compact P365, the XMacro grip module is large enough to achieve a secure grip with your whole hand. The Tacops model features a slim magwell that helps funnel the 17-round magazines into place. The grip is covered with the same fine stipple-type texture that the regular P365’s have—it’s grippy but non-abrasive—and comes with two additional interchangeable backstrap inserts.

The magazines hold 17 rounds, but they are simply extended P365 magazines that also fit in a standard P365. You can even buy 17-round mags with grip-textured sleeves to give your micro-compact a boost in capacity. Magazines are difficult to fill without the included loader, but they are a great example of maximizing capacity, and they function well.

Standardized Fire Control Unit

A huge factor in the versatility and modularity of the P365 series is its interchangeable and self-contained fire control unit. The FCU is easily removed from the grip module and contains the trigger mechanism and slide rails. The FCU of the Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops is interchangeable with other P365 models and features a flat trigger shoe and slightly extended slide stop lever. As such, the XMacro Tacops can also host Sig Sauer’s upgraded P365 FCU’s.

The P365 XMacro Tacops (left) shares many of the same parts with the standard P365 (right). Tyler Freel

Upper end of the P365 XMacro Tacops

If the slide and 3.7-inch barrel of the P365 XMacro Tacops look familiar, it’s because they are the same ones you’ll see on the P365 XL. In fact, you can even put your Tacops slide assembly right on your standard P365 frame and grip. Similarly, the compensated XMacro Tacops model uses the shorter 3.1-inch P365 barrel inside its comp-cut slide. The slide is nicely beveled and streamlined for concealed carry and has front and rear cocking serrations. It features Sig’s X-Ray three-dot night sights and comes optics-ready with an RMS footprint that’s compatible with the Sig Sauer Romeo Zero optic.

Modularity is the Sig Sauer P365’s Motto

Some shooters might belittle the Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops because, aside from the XMacro grip module, it’s mostly a mash-up of pre-existing parts—not a unique from-scratch design. The ingenuity in this pistol is the truly modular design of the P365 in general. Shooters can mix and match components, and the P365 platform is mostly plug-and-play. A sub-industry of aftermarket grip modules, barrels, and slides from companies like Lone Wolf Arms and Wilson Combat has added to the customization options too.

The P365 XMacro Tacops is a bit like the Glock G47 MOS with it’s cross-compatibility. It wasn’t uncommon for shooters to chop down the grips on their full-size G17 pistols to a length that accepted 15-round G19 magazines. This way, they could have a full-length slide and recoil system, but a shorter grip that was easier to conceal. The G47’s slide is directly compatible with the Gen 5 G19 frame, which achieves the same end. With the Tacops, you can install the longer slide directly on your standard P365 frame if you desire to do so.

The P365 design is very modular. The P365 XMacro Tacops slide can be used on the standard P365 grip module. Tyler Freel

As a shooter, I think that this cross-compatibility of parts is interesting, but it also makes sense from the manufacturer’s standpoint. If they can create a new pistol that holds more ammunition, is softer-recoiling, and maintains some modular compatibility without having to tool up for a bunch of unique new parts, why wouldn’t they build it?

Shooting the Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops

Modularity and shared parts are great when a gun works like it’s supposed to. It’s a win for both the gunmaker and shooter. If it doesn’t work well, then it’s seen as simply a cost-saving gimmick. Fortunately, the Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops nails it. It’s modular, uses many existing parts, but also cuts the ten ring in terms of concealability, capacity, and shootability.

I’ve fired approximately 800 rounds through my P365 XMacro Tacops, and our test team put well over 1,000 rounds through an additional sample at our 2023 gun test at Gunsite Academy in Paulden, AZ. Collectively we’ve fired 2,000 rounds or more through the pistols, consisting of 115-, 124-, 135-, and 147-grain hollowpoints, as well as 115-, 124-, and 147-grain ball ammo. In the first magazine or two through our gun test pistol, we experienced a couple feeding stoppages, but after a short break-in, neither pistol malfunctioned with any ammo we tried. We put the P365 XMacro Tacops through paper drills on the range, ran plate racks, steel popper arrays, spinners, and fired it for accuracy.

Shooting Editor John B. Snow after running the famous Gunsite Donga with the P365 XMacro Tacops. Scott Einsmann

Sig P365 XMacro Tacops Accuracy

We fired the P365 XMacro Tacops for accuracy standing from a bag-supported position at 15 yards. We measured five-shot groups with a variety of ammo, and our accuracy aggregate is an average of the top 10 groups. At our 2023 gun test, we used the stock iron sights for our testing, and I tested my sample with a Sig Sauer Romeo Zero red dot. The accuracy average with iron sights was 2.14 inches, and with the red dot it was 1.42 inches.

How does the Sig P365 XMacro Tacops Handle?

Many shooters enjoy the ergonomics of the Sig P365, and the up-sized grip of the XMacro provides an even better fit. At the cost of increased size, shooters get a grip that can fit the whole hand, and still has that P365 feel. The Sig P320’s and P365’s are some of the most natural-pointing pistols on the market, and that doesn’t change here. Whether using an optic or iron sights, the sight picture presents quickly and intuitively when I raise the gun.

The recoil impulse of the Sig P365 XMacro Tacops is notably soft, too. Our gear editor Scott Einsmann had this observation of the XMacro Comp when he reviewed it, and I was pleased with how well the Tacops model felt too. The Tacops doesn’t have a comp-cut slide, but I fired both at our gun test and I couldn’t tell the difference. Slow-mo footage showed that the XMacro Tacops has slightly more muzzle flip than the XMacro Comp, but the muzzle didn’t dip quite as much on the slide return. The difference would likely be more pronounced with +P pressure loads with light bullets to load the compensator up properly with gas.

The trigger, like other P365 triggers, isn’t too heavy, but it’s mushy up to the break. It has a positive and tactile reset and the pistol can be fired quickly and accurately, but the trigger could be better. Fortunately, an upgraded FCU would be an easy way to improve that issue. Magazines load into the grip module easily and drop freely when released, and all the controls are well-placed and proportioned. I can’t say that any other compact striker-fired pistols clearly stand above this one in handling and shooting.

The P365 XMacro Tacops functioned well with a variety of defensive ammo. Tyler Freel

What does the Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops Do Well?

The Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops is an excellent all-around compact 9mm pistol. It maximizes capacity while keeping a slender footprint, and the soft recoil impulse is superb. Its modularity is an additional plus, though the pistol has legs to stand on its own.

Where could the Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops Could be Better?

My only significant nitpick of the Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops is the trigger, but if you’ve fired P365’s, you know what you’re getting.

FAQ

What is the difference between X-Macro and Tacops? The P365 XMacro Tacops is an XMacro. The first model of the P365 XMacro is the Comp model, which has a compensator-cut slide and 3.1-inch barrel. The Tacops model has a 3.7-inch barrel and no comp cuts in the slide. It also features an extended slide stop lever and a small magwell. What is the difference between Sig Sauer P365XL and P365 XMacro? The biggest difference between the Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops and the P365 XL is the larger grip module. Really, it’s the only significant difference, so if you find the P365 XL’s grip to be too slender, the XMacro grip will likely feel better. How much is the Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops? The Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops can be found at retailers from $750 to $800.

Final Thoughts on the Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops

Up-sizing the grip module of the Sig P365 might seem like it defeats the purpose of the pistol, because it’s no longer a micro-compact. Despite the popularity of micro-compacts, there are still plenty of folks who want to shoot and carry slightly larger pistols. Compact pistols sized like the Glock G19 give the shooter a good balance of capacity, concealability, and shootability. The Sig Sauer P365 XMacro Tacops is a winner in all three categories. Considering the cross-compatibility of the platform, and the fact that you can have a pistol that’s slimmer than a G19, but has full-size-pistol capacity and shootability, it’s going to be hard to out-do the XMacro Tacops for the price.