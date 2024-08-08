Bass Pro Shops Fall Hunting Classic 2024: Save on Trail Cameras

Stock up on trail cameras during Bass Pro Shops' current sale

By Ashley Thess

Posted on Aug 8, 2024 5:13 PM EDT

SpyPoint Flex is one of the cell cams for the money

Save on trail cameras to scout deer on your hunting property. The Bass Pro Sops Fall Hunting Classic 2024 sale features deals on top models. We found the best discounts on cellular trail cameras to keep track of all the whitetails in your woods.

Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera is 44% off

Muddy Mitigator Cellular Trail Camera is $10 off

SpyPoint Flex-Plus Cellular Trail Camera is $30 off

Moultrie Mobile Edge Pro Cellular Trail Camera is $90 off

SpyPoint FLEX-S Cell Camera is $40 off

Stealth Cam Revolver 360° Cellular Trail Camera is $20 off

SpyPoint Flex-M Cellular Trail Camera 2-Pack is $30 off

