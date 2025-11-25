35 Black Friday Ice Fishing Deals: Shelters, Augers, Fish Finders, Rods, and More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

I’ve looked through Black Friday deals at Scheels, Cabela’s, Amazon, and Walmart to bring you the 35 best discounts on ice fishing gear. You’ll find price drops on shelters, fish finders, augers, rods, reels, bibs, boots, gloves, Buddy Heaters, and more.

Black Friday Deals on Ice Fishing Shelters

Save $80 on a Otter Vortex Pro Cabin Thermal Ice Shelter

Save $109 on a Goplus Portable Pop-up 4-person Ice Shelter — now $160

Save $100 on a Eskimo Eskape 2800, Sled Shelter, Insulated — now $1300

Save $70 on a Nordic Legend 33cc Power Ice Auger and Portable Two Man Shelter Combo — now $330

Save $100 on a Clam C-560 Thermal Hub Ice Shelter — now $350

Save $80 on a Otter Vortex Pro Cabin Thermal Ice Shelter — now $320

Save $100 on a Eskimo Outbreak 450XDP Pop-Up Ice Shelter — now $500

Save $280 on a Clam X-600 Thermal Ice Team Edition Hub Ice Shelter — now $480

Black Friday Deals on Ice Fishing Fish Finders

Save $100 on a Garmin ECHOMAP UHD2 LiveScope Plus Ice-Fishing Bundle LI

Save $150 on a Garmin STRIKER Vivid 5cv Ice-Fishing Bundle with GT8HW-IF Transducer and Lead-Acid Battery — now $300

Save $400 on a Garmin LiveScope Plus Ice-Fishing Kit

Save 15% on a FishPRO HD 1080P Underwater Fishing Camera — now $170

Black Friday Deals on on Ice Augers

Save $26 on a Eskimo S33 Sting Ray 33cc Gas Engine w/ 8 Inch Quantum Bit Ice Fishing Auger — now $285

Save 15% on a THUNDERBAY 33cc 8″ Power Ice Auger

Save 21% on a Eyoyo 6-8″ Diameter Ice Auger Bit

Save $140 on a K-Drill Ice Auger — now $80

Black Friday Deals on Ice Fishing Rods and Reels

Save $30 on a 13 Fishing Wicked Pro Ice Rod (Moderate Medium Heavy) – now $30

Save $10 on a Scheels Outfitters Pro Angler Cork Grip Split Handle Ice Fishing Rod — now $30

Save $30 on a 13 Fishing Wicked Pro Evolve Reel Seat Ice Rod — now $30

Save 50% on a Clam Voltage Spinning Ice Fishing Reel — now only $10

Save $17 on a Clam Ice Sniper Spinning Ice Combo — now $18

Ice Fishing Accessories

Save 25% on a Berkley Gulp!

Save $30 on a Mr. Heater Portable Buddy 9,000 BTU Propane Radiant Space Heater

Save $20 on a Mr. Heater Big Buddy Propane Heater — now $130

Save $18 on a Eagle Claw Ice Rod Case — now $52

Acme Pro-Grade Tungsten Jig on sale for $4

Save 16% on a Adnee Ice Fishing Tip-Up — now $18

Save 27% on Pristis Fluorocarbon Coated Ice Fishing Line

Save 15% on Palmyth Wool Fishing Gloves

Save 31% on Berkley PowerBait Crappie Nibbles Dough Fishing Bait

Save 20% on KastKing Mountain Mist Cold Winter Weather Fishing Gloves

Save 21% on 13 FISHING – Ice Rod Sleeves

Save $8 on Men’s Darn Tough Heavyweight Boot Crew Hunting Socks

Save 50% on Men’s IceArmor by Clam Rise Float Insulated Bibs

Save $30 on Engel 13 Quart Live Bait Pro Cooler

Save $40 on Men’s Korkers Neo Arctic Rubber Winter Boots