Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic 2024: Save on Cellular Trail Cameras

Trail cameras can be a pricey investment, especially considering the amount you want to cover your entire hunting area. Save some money on top models during the Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic 2024 sale. We found the best discounts on cellular trail cameras to keep track of all the whitetails in your woods.
Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cellular Trail Camera is 44% off
Muddy Mitigator Cellular Trail Camera is $10 off
SpyPoint Flex-Plus Cellular Trail Camera is $30 off
Moultrie Mobile Edge Pro Cellular Trail Camera is $90 off
SpyPoint FLEX-S Cell Camera is $40 off
Stealth Cam Revolver 360° Cellular Trail Camera is $20 off
SpyPoint Flex-M Cellular Trail Camera 2-Pack is $30 off
