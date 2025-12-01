35 Cyber Monday Optics Deals: Scopes, Thermal, Binoculars, and Red Dots

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Cyber Monday deals are some of the best I’ve seen in the past week, especially on optics. There are Zeiss binos marked down under $500, red dots marked down for more than 50% off, thousands off thermal scopes, and hundreds off rifle scopes. Here are the best deals I’ve found today.

Binoculars

Save $100 on Zeiss Terra ED Binoculars

Save $80 on SIG SAUER Kilo Canyon 10×42 Rangefinder Binoculars — now $720

Save $100 on a SIG SAUER ZULU6 OIS Binoculars — now $800

Save $50 on a Leupold BX-1 Marksman Binoculars — Now only $100

Rifle Scopes

Save $320 on a Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6×24 GEN2 Riflescope w/ AR-BDC3 Reticle — now $180

Save $150 on a Sig Tango MSR 2-12×44 34mm FFP Illuminated MRAD Milling Reticle w/ 1.232 MSR Mount

Save $50 on a Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6×24 Gen 2 Riflescope with AR-BDC3 Reticle & Vortex Sport Cantilever 30mm Ring Mount

Save $80 on Vortex Intrepid 4-12×40 Rifle Scope — now $100

Save $300 on a Leupold VX-5HD CDS-ZL2 Rifle Scope – 2-10x-42mm – FireDot Duplex (Illuminated)

Save $30 on a Vortex Optics Diamondback HP 4-16×42 Second Focal Plane Riflescope – Dead-Hold BDC Reticle (MOA)

Save $104 on a Vortex Optics Strike Eagle 1-8×24 First Focal Plane Riflescope – EBR-8 Reticle (MOA)

Thermal Scopes

Save $800 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 XQ38 Thermal Riflescope Reconditioned — now $1,700

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 LRF XQ50 Pro Thermal Riflescope — now $2,500

Save $700 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 Pro Thermal Riflescope — now $2,300

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Merger LRF XQ35 Thermal Binocular — now $2,500

Save $2,000 on a Pulsar Merger LRF XL50 Binocular 2.5-20x50mm – Reconditioned

Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Telos XG50 Monocular – High-Performance Thermal Monocular

Save $1,500 on a Pulsar Merger LRF XQ35 – Thermal Binocular with Integrated Laser Rangefinder

Save $200 on a AGM Global Vision Rattler V2 25-320 Thermal Rifle Scope — it’s only $1,095 on sale

Save $200 on AGM Global Vision Spectrum 4K Mini Digital Day and Night Vision Rifle Scope — it’s only $595 on sale

Red Dots

Save $400 on an Eotech Vudu 3-9×32 SFP Ultra-Short Riflescope

Save $60 on a Holosun Optic ARO 2 MOA Red Dot, Barrett Brown

Scalarworks mounts are on sale

Save $133 on a Trijicon RMR Type 2

Save $250 on a Leupold DeltaPoint Pro Reflex Sight

Save $100 on a Holosun EPS 2 MOA Red Dot Pistol Sight

Save $100 on a Holosun HS407C 1X Red Dot Sight Shake Awake 2MOA

Save $350 on a Holosun DRS Night Vision 8x Zoom Red Dot

Save $260 on a Vortex SPARC Solar 2 MOA Red Dot Sight

Save $155 on EOTECH EXPS3 Holographic Weapon Sight — now $620

Save $124 on a EOTECH G43 Magnifier — now $495

Save $55 on HOLOSUN HE509T X2 Enclosed Reflex Optical Sight — now $405

Save $46 on a HOLOSUN HS507K X2 Reflex Sight — now $250

Save 20% on a Vortex Optics Viper Shotgun Enclosed Red Dot Sight