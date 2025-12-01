35 Cyber Monday Optics Deals: Scopes, Thermal, Binoculars, and Red Dots

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Cyber Monday deals are some of the best I’ve seen in the past week, especially on optics. There are Zeiss binos marked down under $500, red dots marked down for more than 50% off, thousands off thermal scopes, and hundreds off rifle scopes. Here are the best deals I’ve found today.
Binoculars
Save $100 on Zeiss Terra ED Binoculars
Save $80 on SIG SAUER Kilo Canyon 10×42 Rangefinder Binoculars — now $720
Save $100 on a SIG SAUER ZULU6 OIS Binoculars — now $800
Save $50 on a Leupold BX-1 Marksman Binoculars — Now only $100
Rifle Scopes
Save $320 on a Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6×24 GEN2 Riflescope w/ AR-BDC3 Reticle — now $180
Save $150 on a Sig Tango MSR 2-12×44 34mm FFP Illuminated MRAD Milling Reticle w/ 1.232 MSR Mount
Save $50 on a Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6×24 Gen 2 Riflescope with AR-BDC3 Reticle & Vortex Sport Cantilever 30mm Ring Mount
Save $80 on Vortex Intrepid 4-12×40 Rifle Scope — now $100
Save $300 on a Leupold VX-5HD CDS-ZL2 Rifle Scope – 2-10x-42mm – FireDot Duplex (Illuminated)
Save $30 on a Vortex Optics Diamondback HP 4-16×42 Second Focal Plane Riflescope – Dead-Hold BDC Reticle (MOA)
Save $104 on a Vortex Optics Strike Eagle 1-8×24 First Focal Plane Riflescope – EBR-8 Reticle (MOA)
Thermal Scopes
Save $800 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 XQ38 Thermal Riflescope Reconditioned — now $1,700
Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 LRF XQ50 Pro Thermal Riflescope — now $2,500
Save $700 on a Pulsar Thermion 2 Pro Thermal Riflescope — now $2,300
Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Merger LRF XQ35 Thermal Binocular — now $2,500
Save $2,000 on a Pulsar Merger LRF XL50 Binocular 2.5-20x50mm – Reconditioned
Save $1,000 on a Pulsar Telos XG50 Monocular – High-Performance Thermal Monocular
Save $1,500 on a Pulsar Merger LRF XQ35 – Thermal Binocular with Integrated Laser Rangefinder
Save $200 on a AGM Global Vision Rattler V2 25-320 Thermal Rifle Scope — it’s only $1,095 on sale
Save $200 on AGM Global Vision Spectrum 4K Mini Digital Day and Night Vision Rifle Scope — it’s only $595 on sale
Red Dots
Save $400 on an Eotech Vudu 3-9×32 SFP Ultra-Short Riflescope
Save $60 on a Holosun Optic ARO 2 MOA Red Dot, Barrett Brown
Scalarworks mounts are on sale
Save $133 on a Trijicon RMR Type 2
Save $250 on a Leupold DeltaPoint Pro Reflex Sight
Save $100 on a Holosun EPS 2 MOA Red Dot Pistol Sight
Save $100 on a Holosun HS407C 1X Red Dot Sight Shake Awake 2MOA
Save $350 on a Holosun DRS Night Vision 8x Zoom Red Dot
Save $260 on a Vortex SPARC Solar 2 MOA Red Dot Sight
Save $155 on EOTECH EXPS3 Holographic Weapon Sight — now $620
Save $124 on a EOTECH G43 Magnifier — now $495
Save $55 on HOLOSUN HE509T X2 Enclosed Reflex Optical Sight — now $405
Save $46 on a HOLOSUN HS507K X2 Reflex Sight — now $250
Save 20% on a Vortex Optics Viper Shotgun Enclosed Red Dot Sight