Moultrie Mobile EDGE Cell Cams Are on Sale for $50 Each

The trail cam that won "Best App" at our annual test is on sale for an incredible price

By Scott Einsmann

Posted on Aug 8, 2024 3:33 PM EDT

The Moultrie Edge is the best cellular trail camera.

The Moultrie Mobile Edge won “Best App” in our annual trail camera test, and you can get a two pack of them for $100 during Cabela’s Fall Hunting Classic. That’s $50 per trail cam and an incredible deal.

