Maven makes great binoculars and spotting scopes for affordable prices. Several of their models have won awards at our annual optics test and one of those winners is on sale this Prime Day.

Maven Binos and Spotters on Sale

Maven C4 56mm ED 18×56 is 35 percent off and now under $500

The Maven CS.1 15-45X65mm is 25 percent off and now $600. This spotting scope won the Editor’s Choice award at our optics test.

Maven C1 10X42 is 25 percent off and now under $350.