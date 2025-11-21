The 10 Best Lancaster Archery Supply Black Friday Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Lancaster Archery Supply started their Black Friday Deals early with incredible savings on archery gear, trail cameras, climbing sticks, optics, and apparel. There are a ton of products on sale, but these are the ten best we found.

Save $120 on Hamskea Epsilon V2 Arrow Rests

Hamskea just released their new R7 arrow rest, but the Epsilon is still a fantastic drop away. Especially at its heavily reduced sale price. I run one on my main hunting set up and don’t plan on changing anytime soon.

Get a 2 pack of Moultrie Mobile Edge 2 cellular trail cameras for only $80

This is the best price on the Edge 2 and you won’t find a better cell cam for only $40 per camera.

These sticks aren’t only crazy light, they’re one of the best sticks I’ve used.

A more budget friendly climbing stick from TrophyLine.

Save $500 on ZEISS Conquest HD Binoculars 15×56

Zeiss makes some of our favorite glass and these power house binos are ideal for spotting 12 rings and big bucks.

Save $80 on a Big Shot Double Duty Buck Target (Blem)

Here’s a great way to get a full-size deer target for only $180.

Up to 57% off Sitka Gear

LAS has a ton of Sitka Gear marked way down during Black Friday.

Save $10 on a Havalon Piranta-Bolt Knife

This excellent replaceable blade knife and other Havalons are on sale.

Save on Bear Archery compound and recurve bows

Whether you’re buying someone their first bow or treating yourself, there are a ton of great budget-friendly compound bows and packages on sale.

Get a Galaxy Sage for Only $160

The best budget recurve bow is now even more affordable.