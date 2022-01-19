Why, you might wonder, does this 20-gauge airgun from Umarex exist? The best answer we got at SHOT Show 2022 was, “Why not?” It wasn’t until we started shooting the Umarex Primal 20 that we started to see potential applications for the airgun. The Primal 20 is a little unwieldy, sure, but it’s quiet, has minimal recoil, and would work just fine for suburban deer hunting, hog control, and shooting pesky squirrels while you’re waiting on a buck to show. Just swap your slug for birdshot, and you’ve got a relatively quiet solution for critter control in the deer woods.

Umarex Primal 20 Specs and Features

20 Gauge

Two-shot design

Invector Rifled Choke

Push Safety

On-Board Air Tank Pressurizes at 4,000 PSI

24 Cubic Inch Air Tank

Fills via Foster Quick Fill Port

Fully Ambidextrous Design

Drop Safety

Sling Stud Compatible

Integrated Picatinny Rail

Shoots 395 Grain Slugs at 700 FPS

Ability to Safely Decock

Cocked Bolt Indicator

All-Weather Polymer Stock

MSRP: $649.99

When fully charged, the Umarex Primal 20 has a 4- to 5-shot capacity. The 2-shot magazine simply slides back and forth across the bore, and will accommodate any 20-gauge projectile. The controls are ambidextrous, and it’s easy to switch the charging handle from one side to the other.

Video by Tanner Denton