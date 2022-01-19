Why, you might wonder, does this 20-gauge airgun from Umarex exist? The best answer we got at SHOT Show 2022 was, “Why not?” It wasn’t until we started shooting the Umarex Primal 20 that we started to see potential applications for the airgun. The Primal 20 is a little unwieldy, sure, but it’s quiet, has minimal recoil, and would work just fine for suburban deer hunting, hog control, and shooting pesky squirrels while you’re waiting on a buck to show. Just swap your slug for birdshot, and you’ve got a relatively quiet solution for critter control in the deer woods.
Umarex Primal 20 Specs and Features
- 20 Gauge
- Two-shot design
- Invector Rifled Choke
- Push Safety
- On-Board Air Tank Pressurizes at 4,000 PSI
- 24 Cubic Inch Air Tank
- Fills via Foster Quick Fill Port
- Fully Ambidextrous Design
- Drop Safety
- Sling Stud Compatible
- Integrated Picatinny Rail
- Shoots 395 Grain Slugs at 700 FPS
- Ability to Safely Decock
- Cocked Bolt Indicator
- All-Weather Polymer Stock
- MSRP: $649.99
Read Next: New Shotguns from SHOT Show 2022
When fully charged, the Umarex Primal 20 has a 4- to 5-shot capacity. The 2-shot magazine simply slides back and forth across the bore, and will accommodate any 20-gauge projectile. The controls are ambidextrous, and it’s easy to switch the charging handle from one side to the other.
Video by Tanner Denton