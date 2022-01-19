Buying a functional break-action double, whether it was an over/under or side-by-side, used to be an expensive endeavor—and it still can be. But now more than ever, shotgun manufacturers are building moderately priced break-actions that perform and last, opening the platform to a wider range of shooters. Semi-autos continue their trend of getting lighter and smaller. Sub-gauges have undergone a renaissance in the last decade due to the lower cost of non-toxic metals, like bismuth and tungsten. Due to the advancement in shotshell technology, more companies are producing 20s, 28s, and .410s because they are capable of effectively killing ducks, geese, upland birds, turkeys, and other small game. Reliable, price-point pumps have always been a mainstay in the gun closets of American hunters. But basic repeaters have morphed into shotguns with more shooter-friendly features, like floating fore-ends that make it easier to work the action, but still remained affordable.

After a few years of slowed production due to the pandemic, there are a bevy of new shotguns being introduced this year. Here are the best new doubles, autos, and pumps for 2022.

Fabarm Elos 2 Elite

The Elos over/unders hit that mid-level price-point for double gun enthusiasts. Fabarm

The Elos shotguns hit the sweet spot between an affordable O/U and more expensive Italian-made break-actions. Designed for upland hunters, Fabarm constructed the fore-end and stock of Turkish walnut. The receiver is case-hardened, with traditional engraving, and gold inlays of flushing gamebirds. Hunters can buy the 3-inch Elos 2 Elite in either 12- or 20-gauge with 28- or 30-inch barrels. Five screw-in chokes come standard with this gun. The stock is cast for right-handed shooters, but a left-handed option is available for an added fee of $175. Both guns are lightweight for steel and wood over/unders. The 12 is just 7 pounds and the 20 weighs 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Length of pull on both gauges is 14½ inches.

Specs:

Gauge: 20, 12

Action: Break-action

Capacity: 2

Chamber: 3-inch

Barrel type: Tribore HP

Barrel length: 28- or 30-inch

Chokes: 5 Inner HP (C, IC, M, IM, F)

Front sight: Steel bead

LOP: 14½ inches

Weight: 6.9-7pounds

MSRP: $3,560

Benelli 828U Limited Edition

There will only be 200 of these limited edition 828Us available. Benelli

The 828U, Benelli’s first over/under, debuted in 2015. Since then, the Italian gunmaker has released sporting and performance shop models of the break-action shotgun. For 2022, a limited-edition version of the 828U is available, but only to a select few—there are just 200 being produced. The difference between this version and the others is the nickel-plated steel frame and golden game-scene inlays that adorn the receiver. Benelli also applied its BE.S.T. coating to the barrels, which uses carbon particles applied at low temperatures to make the steel more durable. It guards against rust and corrosion and is backed by a 25-year warranty. The 828U has a unique steel locking system that locks directly to the monoblock and absorbs all the pressure when a shotshell is fired instead of transferring it to the receiver and hinge pins. To mitigate recoil there are interlocking polymer buffers located in the stock. The buffers flex when you pull the trigger to help moderate felt recoil. There’s also a recoil pad on the butt stock for a softer shooting experience. To take weight out of the gun, the 28-inch barrels are separated until the last few inches at the muzzle where they are joined by a piece of steel.

Specs:

Gauge: 12

Action: Break-action

Capacity: 2

Chamber: 3-inch

Barrel: Steel (BE.S.T. coating)

Barrel length: 28 inches

Chokes: C, IC, M, IM, F

Front sight: Fiber-optic

LOP: 14¾ inches

Weight: 6.7 pounds

MSRP: TBD

Caesar Guerini Revenant Sporting

If you’re looking to spend five figures on an over/under, the Revenant is a fine option. Caesar Guerini

Based on the field version of the Revenant, the sporting model—available in 20- and 28-gauge—has a round-body action and ventilated rib for a better sight plane and less drag when you swing on a clay bird. The engraving was done by well-known engraver Bottega C. Giovanelli, who provides custom work on all types of metals. The fore-end is not affixed with the conventional latch system. There is a button on the front of the fore-end you depress to dislodge it from the barrels. These guns are heavier than most field sub-gauges (7.8 pounds in 20 and 7.6 pounds in the 28), but that’s what you want in a clays gun because that makes it easier to keep the shotgun swinging through the target. Chambered for 2¾-inch shotshells, the DTS trigger has two pull weight options as well as take up, travel, and length of pull adjustments. Six Maxxis competition chokes are included with the shotgun.

Specs:

Gauge: 28, 20

Action: Break-action

Capacity: 2

Chamber: 2¾-inch (28); 3-inch (20)

Barrel type: Steel

Barrel length: 28- or 30-inch

Chokes: 6 Maxxis

Front sight: Silver bead

LOP: 14¾ inches

Weight: 7.6-7.8 pounds

MSRP: $15,785

TriStar Bristol

The Bristol was built with affordability in mind. Tristar

Upland hunters have kept side-by-sides alive, and the double guns are enjoying a resurgence here in America. Many of them are being built with affordability in mind, and such is the case with the TriStar Bristol, now offered in two 16-gauge options. Shooters can get this double in a classic straight stock English-style or pistol grip. The Bristol is built on a 16-gauge frame (you don’t always get a true-to-gauge frame with affordable break-action shotguns). Both guns have auto-ejectors, single-selective triggers, Turkish walnut stocks, five Beretta-style chokes (SK, IC, M, IM, and F), and come with a five-year warranty. Both guns also have 28-inch barrels and weigh 6.55 pounds.

Specs:

Gauge: 16

Action: Break-action (auto ejectors)

Capacity: 2

Chamber: 2¾-inch

Barrel type: Chrome-lined

Barrel length: 28 inches

Chokes: Beretta style (SK, IC, M, IM, F)

Front sight: Brass bead

Weight: 6.55 pounds

MSRP: $1,130-$1,190

CZ Redhead Premier

CZ teamed with Project Upland on this over/under build. CZ-USA

CZ partnered with Project Upland to upgrade its flagship over/under. Shooters can buy the Redhead in 12-, 20-, or 28-gauge with and upgraded Turkish walnut stock, brass bead, ventilated recoil pad, and a magnetic chamber. The magnetic chamber allows hunters to turn the gun upside-down with the action open and keep the shotshells in place. The Redhead does have ejectors, so spent shells will be ejected when you break open the gun, not held in place by the magnets. There is some small scroll work on the sides of the CNC’d receiver, and the mechanical trigger allows to pick which barrel to fire first. Five chokes (F, IM, M, IC, C) are included with the gun. Barrel length is 28 inches, and the overall length of the 3-inch gun is 43¾ inches with a 14½-inch length of pull. The rib is a flat vent 8mm and the safety is tang mounted. CZ also offers the Bobwhite side-by-side in a Project Upland model.

Specs:

Gauge: 28, 20, 12

Action: Break-action (magnetic ejectors)

Capacity: 2

Chamber: 3-inch

Barrel type: Black chrome

Barrel length: 28 inches

Chokes: C, IC, M, IM, F

Front sight: Brass bead

LOP: 14½ inches

Weight: 6.9-7.7 pounds

MSRP: $1,509-$1,609

Benelli Super Black Eagle 28-Gauge

This is Benelli’s second 28-gauge auto-loader. Benelli

It took Benelli three decades to offer the Super Black Eagle in a sub-gauge. In 2021, the first SBE3 20-gauge came into production. This year, Benelli introduced the new 28-gauge, only the second 28 the company has engineered. The first was the ETHOS Cordoba BE.S.T. A 3-inch gun, the SBE3 is offered in 26- and 28- inch barrel lengths and weighs 5.6 pounds or under. It’s an inertia-driven auto-loader (like most Benellis), and you get all the same features the 12-gauge SBE3 has, just in a smaller package. The 28-gauge includes the Comfort Tech 3 recoil system, which consists of a series of interlocking chevrons that flex to dampen recoil after you pull the trigger. An oversized bolt handle, loading port, and trigger guard are all part of a platform that caters to waterfowl and upland hunters who need to manipulate these controls with gloves on. Five chokes are included with the SBE3—two extended (IC, M) and three flush fitting (C, IM, F). Exterior finishes include Realtree Max-5, Timber, Mossy Oak Bottomland, Gore Optifade Timber, and black synthetic.

Specs:

Gauge: 28

Action: Semi-Auto

Capacity: 3+1

Chamber: 3-inch

Barrel type: Benelli Crio

Barrel length: 26- or 28-inch

Chokes: C, IC, M, IM, F

Front sight: Fiber-optic

LOP: 14 3/8 inches

Weight: 5.6 pounds

MSRP: $1,799 (black) to $1,899 (camo)

Mossberg 940 Pro Turkey

The 940 was first introduced as a race gun, then waterfowl, and now a turkey model. Mossberg

The 940 was first introduced as a race gun, then for waterfowl, and now there is a turkey version of the gas-driven auto-loader. Available with an 18- or 24-inch barrel, the 12-gauge comes with a factory XX-Full turkey choke. The receiver is cut for a Shield RSMc red-dot (not included) for better accuracy. Chambered for 3-inch shotshells, the 940 has an oversized bolt, bolt-release button, and load port, which is also beveled so it’s easier to load shells into the magazine. Mossberg improved the gas system from the old 930 to a much cleaner-running one in the 940. I have shot the waterfowl version of this gun, which shares the same gas system, it functioned flawlessly. The stock has an adjustable length of pull (13 to 14¼ inches) with the included shim kit, and the gun weighs between 7¼ and 7½ pounds. Both models feature Mossy Oak Greenleaf camo.

Specs:

Gauge: 12

Action: Semi-auto (gas)

Capacity: 4+1

Chamber: 3-inch

Barrel type: Nickel-boron coated

Barrel length: 18½ or 24 inches

Chokes: X-Factor XX-Full

Front sight: HiViz CompSight

LOP: 13-14¾ inches

Weight: 7¼-7½ pounds

MSRP: $1,120

Browning A5 Wicked Wing Sweet Sixteen

For the first time, the Sweet Sixteen is available in a camo finish. Browning

When Browning brought back the Sweet Sixteen it was only offered in walnut and steel, just like the original. This year hunters can get the A5 16-gauge in the Wicked Wing configuration and all camo. Wicked Wing pairs a Cerakote finish on the barrel and receiver with Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Habitat or Bottomland or Realtree Max-7 camo on the stock and fore-end. The all-camo version of the Sweet Sixteen will be offered in both Mossy Oak camouflages and the new Max-7 as well. The A5 is driven by a Kinematic (inertia) operating system and, like all 16 gauges, chambered for 2¾-inch shotshells. Available in 26- or 28-inch barrel lengths, the Sixteen weighs just 5 pounds, 12 ounces, making it an easy-to-carry field gun. The Invector DS chokes are some of the best factory chokes available. I’ve had great results shooting multiple types of ammo through them in the 12-gauge A5 and Maxus II. And the A5 also includes standard features you won’t find in other guns, like Speed Load Plus, which automatically loads the first shell into the chamber once you push it into the magazine. There is also a Turn-Key magazine plug that allows you to insert any house or car key into a slot on top of the magazine cap, turn, and remove the plug.

Specs:

Gauge: 16

Action: Semi-auto (inertia)

Capacity: 4+1

Chamber: 2¾-inch

Barrel type: Steel

Barrel length: 26- or 28-inch

Chokes: Invector DS (IC, M, IM, F)

Front sight: Fiber-optic

LOP: 14¼ inches

Weight: 5 pounds, 12 ounces

MSRP: $2,000-$2,300

Winchester SX4 Left-Hand

This is Winchester’s first left-eject shotgun since the 1960s. Winchester

Lefties will no longer have to swap out the safety on the SX4, now that Winchester has introduced a left-eject option in their flagship auto-loader. The gun essentially remains the same, except for the new Realtree Max-7 camo option (it’s also available in black synthetic, Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Habitat and Bottomland, plus a wood and steel Field model). Winchester hasn’t had a left-handed shotgun since the 1400 was produced in the 1960s, and they have never made a 3½-inch left-eject shotgun. Gas-driven, the SX4 is one of the most affordable 3½-inch shotguns in production. It utilizes the Invector Plus chokes (IC, M, F) that many of the older Browning guns do, like the BPS and Citori. The SX4 is light at just 7 pounds, but the gas system and Inflex recoil pad mitigate recoil even when you’re shooting heavy turkey loads. It’s available with 26- or 28-inch barrels and the length of pull is 14¼ inches, though that can be adjusted with the included shim kit.

Specs:

Gauge: 12

Action: Semi-auto (gas)

Capacity: 4+1

Chamber: 3½-inch

Barrel type: Steel

Barrel length: 26- or 28-inch

Chokes: F, M, IC

Front sight: Fiber-optic

LOP: 14¼-inch

Weight: 7 pounds

MSRP: $980-$1,130

Beretta A300 Ultima

Beretta offers the Ultima in 12- and 20-gauge. Stephen Maturen

Before the Xtrema and Xtreme shotguns were introduced, Beretta made some exquisite affordable semi-auto shotguns. The A301, 302, 303, and 390 series were highly functional shotguns that were well-built and priced moderately. With the Ultima, Beretta is trying to hit the mid-price shotgun niche again (the A300 Outlander didn’t quite accomplish that). A less expensive version of the A400 Xtreme Plus, the Ultima still has the Kick-Off recoil system inside the stock, though it’s not as advanced as the one in the A400—there are two springs in the stock of the Ultima versus three in the A400. It’s a gas gun, so recoil isn’t awful to begin with, and if you don’t like the flex you feel in your shoulder with Kick-Off, you can remove it. The 3-inch A300 is offered in 12- and 20-gauge and is slimmer than the Xtreme, which has a much bulkier fore-end, though both guns weigh about the same (just under 8 pounds). There is an extended bolt handle and larger bolt-release button for easier loading and unloading. The gun is available in black synthetic, Mossy Oak Bottomland, and Realtree Max-5 finishes.

Specs:

Gauge: 20, 12

Action: Semi-auto (gas)

Capacity: 2+1

Chamber: 3-inch

Barrel type: Steel

Barrel length: 28 inches

Chokes: IC, M, F

Front sight: Fiber-optic

LOP: 13.8 inches

Weight: 7.7 pounds

MSRP: $800-$900

Retay Antalya SS

Retay lengthened the forcing cone at the factory on the Antalya for better shot patterns. Retay

Retay designed this shotgun to be a hybrid clay and upland auto-loader. There will only be 200 of the Turkish-made inertia-driven semi-autos shipped to select retailers in 2022. The forcing cones of the Antalya, which translates to “break of day” in English, are lengthened at the factory. They are tapered from a chamber diameter of .801 inches down to .724 so you don’t incur the aftermarket cost, though you shouldn’t have to on an inertia semi-auto that retails for almost $3,000. The cones are chrome-plated before leaving the assembly line, which adds durability. Retay also drills out the barrels of this gun end-to-end from a solid piece of round steel bar. The operating system is the same one Bruno Civolani designed, and that Benelli uses in its guns, with one major difference: Retay’s Inertia Plus system ensures the bolt closes properly and locks the shotshell into battery. Benelli is starting to do this with its shotguns as well. The Super Black Eagle 3 and ETHOS each utilize a ball-and-spring detent inside the bolt. Retay has a convenient quick-release trigger group. You simply press the bolt-release button and a small button on the trigger group, and it slides out—no steel pins hold it in place. The 3-inch SS will be available in an Elegant Grade 4 model, which has a polished receiver finish with scroll engraving and a Jet Black version with 28- or 30-inch barrels.

Specs:

Gauge: 12

Action: Semi-auto (inertia)

Capacity: 4+1

Chamber: 3-inch

Barrel type: Steel chrome

Barrel length: 28- or 30-inch

Chokes: S, IC, M, IM, F

Front sight: TruGlo

LOP: 14.37 inches

Weight: 6.9 pounds

MSRP: $2,499-$2,999

Retay Gordion 20-Gauge

It’s becoming more common for shotgun makers to build affordable 20-gauge autos. Retay

Price-point auto-loaders in 20-gauge are becoming more popular as small-bore shotguns enjoy a resurgence among wingshooters and turkey hunters. This one from Retay is lightweight (under six pounds), and operates on an inertia-driven system, so it runs clean. It’s also less expensive than many gas-operated automatic 20s, though Franchi and Stoeger make similarly priced inertia guns. The barrel is bored from a single piece of steel, and forcing cones are lengthened, like they are in all Retay autos. Retay’s Inertia Plus system uses a torsion mechanism that ensures that the bolt always closes properly and sends the shotshell into battery. A 3-inch shotgun, the Gordion is available with 24-, 26-, and 28-inch barrels. It comes in black synthetic, Turkish walnut, Realtree, and Mossy Oak camo.

Specs:

Gauge: 20

Action: Semi-auto

Capacity: 4+1

Chamber: 3-inch

Barrel type: Steel

Barrel length: 24, 26, 28 inches

Chokes: C, IC, M, IM, F

Front sight: Fiber-optic

LOP: 14.37 inches

MSRP: $799-$899

Fabarm XLR Chesapeake

Fabarm added a Cerakote finish to the receiver and barrel to make this gun more durable. Fabarm

An extension on the XLR line, the Chesapeake sports a Cerakoted 28- or 30-inch barrel and receiver for added rust protection in salt or brackish waters. The stock—which has a recoil pad and cushioned cheek weld—and fore-end have a True Timber Strata camouflage finish. A 12-gauge chambered for 3-inch shotshells, the Chesapeake is light for a gas-operated auto-loader at just 6 pounds, 14 ounces (with the 28-inch barrel). There are four chokes included with this gun, three flush-fitted tubes and one extended choke. The bolt release button is located on the left side of the gun as is the magazine cut off, which is at the front of the trigger group. Length of pull is 14½ inches and the overall length of the Chesapeake is 48½ inches. The XLR is backed by a five-year warranty.

Specs:

Gauge: 12

Action: Semi-auto (gas)

Chamber: 3-inch

Barrel type: Tribore HP

Barrel length: 28 or 30 inches

Chokes: 3 flush fit, 1 extended

Front sight: Fiber-optic

LOP: 14½ inches

Weight: 6 pounds, 14 ounces

MSRP: $1,995-$2,200

Franchi Affinity 3 Left-Hand

Benelli brands have made it a point to cater to left-handed shooters. Franchi

There aren’t many left-ejecting auto-loaders available since left-handers only make up about 10 to 15 percent of the market. But the Benelli brands, which Franchi falls under, have long catered to lefties by building shotguns to fit them. Typically, modern left-eject shotguns are only offered in spendy autos, like the Super Black Eagle or Beretta’s A400 Xtreme, though there have been some exceptions. The Affinity 3 is an inertia-driven shotgun you can buy for under $900, and this year it’s available in a 12-gauge left-hand model. I’ve shot the Affinity lineup of Franchi guns many times, and they don’t skimp on quality even though they are billed as a mid-level firearm. This 3-inch gun features many of the same amenities you get in a premium auto-loader, like an oversized bolt handle and bolt-release button, beveled loading port, and a TSA recoil pad. The 12-gauge is just 6 pounds, but the Affinity will cycle 7/8 ounces loads (not all inertia guns can shoot such light shot charges), so recoil is more manageable.

Specs:

Gauge: 12

Action: Semi-auto

Chamber: 3-inch

Barrel: Chrome-lined

Barrel length: 26 inches

Chokes: IC, M, F

Front sight: Fiber-optic

LOP: 14 3/8 inches

Weight: 6 pounds

MSRP: $899

Remington 870 FieldMaster

Remington is discontinuing the Express in favor of the new FieldMaster. RemArms

RemArms, the company that now owns Remington shotguns, has decided to discontinue the 870 Express. The new FieldMaster, which has a grade-A walnut stock and fore-end and Fluer-de-Lis laser checkering (like the classic Wingmaster did), replaces it. The FieldMaster has a better wood-to-metal fit than the Express, and the steel has been upgraded for added durability, so shooters will experience less rust and corrosion, which was problematic in the old Express model. Deer and turkey hunters will appreciate that the receiver is drilled and tapped for an optic, which also makes this shotgun a home-defense option. RemArms says it has improved the action bars on the FieldMaster for a smoother stroke, making shell ejection and loading easier. The 870 is only available in a 3-inch 12-gauge model, but does offer 26- or 28-inch barrel options. Swivel studs allow hunters to add a shoulder strap. The trigger group is held in place by two pins, and includes the familiar cross-bolt safety, and claw-like release button.

Specs:

Gauge: 12

Action: Pump

Capacity: 4+1

Chamber: 3-inch

Barrel: Steel

Barrel length: 26- or 28-inch

Chokes: IC, M, F

Front sight: Steel bead

MSRP: $600

Retay GPS XL

The GPS has a free-floating fore-end. Retay

Many duck and turkey hunters still love shooting pump-action shotguns, but one long-standing complaint is the effort required to work the action. Some pumps have a serious amount of travel built into the fore-end and are too stiff. Retay engineered a 12-gauge that shooters can eject and reload more quickly. The GPS uses a floating fore-end, not a tube that rides around the magazine. Integral cones keep the forearm centered as it slides along the magazine tube. This also eliminates the scoring of the magazine tube metal you would get from other pumps after years of working the fore-end back-and-forth. A 3½-inch gun, the GPS’ barrel is bored from a single piece of round bar, just like all of Retay’s auto-loaders. The forcing cones are also lengthened, which is uncommon, but a welcomed upgrade, for a pump. The milled aluminum alloy receiver features dovetail mounting grooves if you want to add an optic for deer or turkey season. There are three standard chokes (F, M, IC) included with the GPS, and it has a 4+1 capacity with 2¾-inch shells (3+1 for 3½-inch ammo). Retay’s GPS XL has a 28-inch barrel and is available in black, Realtree, and Mossy Oak camouflage. It includes a five-year limited warranty. A turkey version of the gun with a 24-inch barrel will be available in 2023.

Specs:

Gauge: 12

Action: Pump

Capacity: 4+1

Chamber: 3½-inch

Barrel type: Steel

Barrel length: 28-inch

Chokes: IC, M, F

Front sight: Fiber-optic

LOP: 14.37 inches

MSRP: $419-$499

Read Next: New Handguns from SHOT Show 2022

Benelli Nova Turkey

The frame of the Nova is built from a single piece of steel for added durability. Benelli

The Nova has been around since the 1990s, but this the first time it has been offered in a turkey model. A 3-inch 20-gauge, the Nova is built on a singular steel frame with a polymer overmold for added strength. Benelli added a magazine cutoff button to the Nova for extra safety for mobile turkey hunters. Most hunters shooting a pump will simply eject the shell from the chamber and leave the remaining shotshells in the magazine before they make a move. It’s unlikely a shell from the magazine would load into the chamber in such a scenario, but the cutoff assures that doesn’t happen. Benelli cut the barrel down to 24 inches on this turkey model, and the gun weighs only 6½ pounds, so it’s easy to carry. The Nova comes with improved cylinder, modified, and full chokes.

Specs: