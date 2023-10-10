We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Every Prime Day, there are thousands of pieces of gear that go up on sale. With so many different products and brands, it can be hard to know which are a steal, and which are just deeply discounted junk. At Outdoor Life, we pride ourselves on providing readers with product recommendations backed by real-life testing. The below gear isn’t just gear we’ve tested: It’s gear that we continue to use in our backcountry pursuits and as part of our home emergency kits.

Top Amazon Prime Day Deals on Emergency Preparedness

Solar Generators

Every Prime Day there are great deals on solar generators and portable powerstations. Staff writer Laura Lancaster tested these extensively for her story on the best solar generators. Here’s what she recommends for this Amazon Prime Day.

Air Purifiers for Smoke

An air purifier for smoke is a great investment in your family’s health, whether you are concerned about wildfires, or smoke from a fireplace or gas stove. Laura Lancaster tested each of these for her stories on air purifiers for smoke to ensure they could get the PM 2.5 levels in your home back to safe levels. If you are looking for a purifier for your RV or a small cabin, then this value unit is a great choice that will have your air clean in no time.

AROEVE Air Purifier is 32% off

Crank Radio

This emergency crank radio was our writer’s pick for portable units in their look at the best emergency radios, which could be a lifesaver if your car goes down unexpectedly off the grid. It’s 37% off right now for this October Amazon Prime Day.

Water Filtration

LifeStraw (and its many imitators) are reliable stalwarts of Amazon Prime Day. Staff writer Laura Lancaster tested these out in the field to see if they were a realistic way to drink water in both an emergency setting or while hiking. Based on her testing, we’re confident that this is the best value LifeStraw option out there:

LifeStraw Peak Series is 39% off

Flashlight

Outdoor Life staff have tested dozens of flashlights for everyday, camping, rechargeable, and more. Here are one on deep discount this Amazon Prime Day that we recommend.

GearLight 2pack is 50% off

EDC

CJRB Pyrite

I’m currently testing over 30 EDC knives for a review, and the CJRB Pyrite is an early favorite in the under $100 category. Save $10 on the CJRB Pyrite. It’s now $40.

OLIGHT I3T Prime Day Deal: Save 20%

The Olight I3T is a AAA sized flashlight that kicks out 180 lumens on high and 5 lumens on low. It has a two way clip so you can clip to a pocket or a hat brim for hands free use. It’s size and profile is perfect for pocket carry and it’s bright enough for daily tasks. The beam is also optimized for general purpose use—wide and even. It comes in a range of finishes but just the black, tan, and blue versions are on sale for $15.

WUBEN X3 is 20% Off

This Kickstarter sensation is a really cool light and one of my favorites so far. It has red and white light settings, a very easy to use UI, LCD display, and it charges wirelessly. I’d recommend using the lock feature if you’re going to pocket carry it, or even if you have in a backpack. The rotating head and magnetic base are surprisingly handy features when using it for things like automotive projects.

Hunting

Recon Bino Harness

This August the Eberlestock Recon won Editor’s Choice at our optics test for the best bino harness in a very competitive field.

Maven B.2

The Maven B.6 is one of our favorite binoculars of all time, and the B.2 is similar in quality, but different in magnification and objective diameter. These binos come in 9 and 11 power and 45 objectives.

Camping and Backpacking

Packable Down Jacket

Laura Lancaster’s test of the best packable down jackets showed what backpackers and thru-hikers have long-known: this light-as-air puffer jacket can keep you warm down to surprisingly low temps.

Sunglasses

The best overall winners of our test of the Best Hiking Sunglasses are 24% off for Amazon’s 2023 Prime Big Deal Days sale. The Costa Caletas passed our extensive durability test, are made of recycled materials, and offered the best true color perception. And now you can get them for less.

Costa Caleta is 24% off

Backpack Coolers

Icemule makes some top-rated backpack coolers, as confirmed in our test of the best backpack coolers. A bunch of their products are included in October’s Amazon Prime Day, including the Icemule Jaunt (20% off) and Icemule Pro (20% off).

Stanley

We tested a couple Stanley products during out test of the Best Camping Coffee Makers. The French Press Travel Mug allows you to press fresh coffee on the go. Take your coffee and coffee maker with you in one convenient french press mug. The pour over set is fool-proof to use, even before you’ve had your morning coffee.

Electric Hand Warmers

If you’re looking for a more sustainable hand Warmer than the disposables, check out the Ocoopa hand warmer (47% off), which was a top performer of Laura Lancaster’s test of the best hard warmers.