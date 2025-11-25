The 43 Best Black Friday Deals at Cabela’s

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The days of waiting in long lines outside of a store, ahead of Black Friday, are over — or at least they should be. You don’t have to burn time shopping during this hectic holiday in order to score on some incredible deals on hunting, fishing, shooting, and outdoor gear at Cabela’s. That’s because so many of these deals are available online, right now!
So you can pick up the gear you need, deeply discounted, right from deer camp or the duck blind. I got a sneak peek at all of Cabela’s available deals, and here I’ve highlighted the ones that I think are the best. I’ve used or tested a lot of these items myself. Get’em while the deals are hot.
Optics
- Save $300 on a Vortex Fury rangefinding binocular
- Save $200 on a AGM thermal scope
- Save $200 on an AGM night vision scope
- Save $155 on an EOTECH holographic sight
- Save $80 on a Sig Kilo rangefinding binocular
- Save $46 on a Holosun red dot
- Save $20 on a Sig rangefinder
Best Hunting Gear Deals
- Save $300 on a Wicked Ridge crossbow
- Save $150 on a Garmin inReach Mini 2
- Save $70 on a Summit climbing treestand
- Save $70 on a Moultrie Edge cell cam 2-pack
- Save $60 on Cabela’s rubber boots
- Save 25% on Darn Tough hunting socks
Best Gun & Shooting Gear Deals
- Save $300 on a Cabela’s gun safe
- Save $200 on a Winchester SX4
- Save $150 on a CZ side-by-side shotgun
- Save $150 on a Ruger American Gen II
- Save $150 on a Savage 110 VSX
- Save $100 on a Garmin chronograph
- Save $100 on a Mossberg 500 combo shotgun
- Save $100 on a Browning X-Bolt 2
- Save $90 on a FN pistol
- Save $80 on a Cabela’s shooting bench
- Save $55 on a Cabela’s double gun case
- Save $50 on a Ruger 10/22
- Save $50 on a BOG Deathgrip shooting tripod
- Save $40 on a 5.11 range bag
Fishing Gear
- Save $400 on a Garmin Livescope bundle
- Save $300 on a Minnkota trolling motor
- Save $200 on a Hummingbird Mega fish finder / chart plotter
- Save $220 on a Lowrance fish finder
- Save $130 on a Reddington fly rod combo
- Save $120 on an Ascend kayak
- Save $30 on a Cabela’s Prodigy baitcast combo
- Save $15 on a Bass Pro Shops Prodigy spinning rod combo
- Save $15 on a Bass Pro Shops spinning rod
Cooking & Game Processing
- Save $130 on Cabela’s ultimate meat processing package
- Save $100 on an electric smoker
- Save $100 on a Traeger pellet grill
- Save $100 on a Ninja woodfire outdoor grill
- Save $100 on a Cabela’s pellet grill
- Save $40 on a Camp Chef flat top grill
- Save $16 on a Jetboil