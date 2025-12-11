Save 50% on Fishing Reels at Scheels: Crazy End of Year Sale on Fishing Gear

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

There’s some hot end-of-the-year deals on all kinds of fishing gear from Scheels, including lures and rods to reels and apparel. Check out this assemblage right here — if you don’t find something you need, you’ll definitely find something you can give an angler on your gift list.

Rods and Reels

Save 50% on a Lew’s Xfinity Speed Spinning Reel; get it right now for just $29.99.

Save 43% on a Daiwa Crossfire LT Spinning Reel. Buy it before it’s gone for only $19.99.

Get 39% off a Abu Garcia Zenon MG-X Spinning Reel. Take it home for just $299.99.

Take 20% the regular price of a St. Croix Bass X Casting Rod. Get it for just $108.

Get HALF OFF a Lew’s LZR Pro Speed Spinning Combo — now only $49.99.

Lures

Get 20% off any Rapala Ultra Light Rippin Rap lipless crankbait. Just $5.99 each.

Save 20% on Rapala Ice Jigging Rap Sizes 2-5 — just $6.39 each.

Save 20% on select Berkley Finisher Crankbaits. On sale for $6.97 each.

Save a solid 33% on a Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 2 106sv Fish Finder with GN+ and LVS34-IF LiveScope Plus Transducer — get it for $2,599.99.

Get 20% off the angler’s favorite Bubba Smart Fish Scale, now just $90.36.

Save 47% on a Plano Pro Series Tackle Bag. Priced now at just $39.99.

Get a 28% discount right now on Men’s Striker Predator Bibs, On sale now for $179.99.

Save $100 on a Eskimo E40 Composite Electric Auger. Get it for just $479.99.