Our 41 Best Prime Day Deals: Optics, Knives, Power Stations, Hunting Gear, and More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Amazon’s Big Deal Days (Oct. 7 and 8) starts today, and you can find thousands of products on sale. But if you read Outdoor Life you’re probably not interested in a juicer or a TV. You want good outdoor gear for a great price. Well the OL team has looked through hundreds of Prime Day Deals to find you our top picks on outdoor gear savings. We’ll keep this page updated right until the last minute, so check back for more.
Optics
- Save 25% Off Maven C3 binoculars – They’re now $356 for the 10x50s (Compare that to $475 at Maven direct)
- 25% off Zeiss Terra ED 8×42 Binoculars – $374 from Oct. 7-8. Compare that to MSRP of $499.99
- 30% off Bushnell Engage X 10×42 Binoculars
- Save 31% on an Athlon Optics 20-60×80 Dual Focus Forerunner Spotting Scope
Knives
- Save 25% on a Leatherman Rebar — was $90, now $68 – Gear Editor recommends – USA Made
- Save 15% on a Kershaw Bel Air Pocket Knife – now $114 – Gear Editor recommends – USA Made
- Get a Kizer Drop Bear 2 for only $42 – Gear Editor recommends
- Get CJRB Folding Knife Pyrite for only $40 – Gear Editor recommends
- Save 35% on a Victorinox Super Tinker Swiss Army Knife – now $29 – Gear Editor recommends
- Save 20% on a Kizer Drop Bear Fixed Blade Knife – now $40 – Gear Editor recommends
- Get a COLD STEEL SRK 6″ CPM 3V for $101 – Great survival knife in a super steel
- Get a COLD STEEL Master Hunter 4.5″ CPM 3V for only $86
- Get a Kizer Mini Harpoon Fixed Blade Knife with Sheath in 3V for only $51
- Get a Vosteed Mink EDC Fixed Blade Knife for $59
Solar Generator and Power Stations
- Save 54% on a Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 with 200W Solar Panel,1070Wh Portable Power Station. It’s now only $600.
- Save 50% on an Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station, 1800W. It’s now only $400.
- Save 49% on a BLUETTI AC200L Solar Generator Kit, 200W Solar Panel. It’s now $1,029.
Thermal Optics
- Save 20% on a TOPDON TS004 Thermal Imaging Monocular. It’s $399 on sale.
- Save 16% on a AGM Global Vision Fuzion Thermal Imaging Monocular. It’s $1,682 on sale
- Save 15% on a AGM Global Vision Sidewinder TM25-384 Thermal Imaging Monocular. It’s $1,241 on sale.
- Save 15% on a AGM Rattler TS35-384 Thermal Imaging RifleScope 384×288. It’s $1,374 on sale.
- Save 15% on a AGM Global Vision Adder Thermal Imaging Scope for Hunting. It’s now $1,610.
- Save 15% on a Pulsar Axion 2 Thermal Monocular. It’s now $2,040.
- Save 15% on a Pulsar Axion 2 LRF Thermal Monocular. It’s now $1,605.
Hunting Gear
- Save $50 on a two-pack of Moultrie Edge 2 cell cameras — they’re only $99.
- Save $50 on Stealth Cam Deceptor cellular cameras.
- Save $125 on the Primos Double Bull SurroundView MAX Blind
- Save $42 on the Muddy Made-to-Fit Blind Kit III for Nexus and Partner Blinds Camo
- Save $40 on the Hawk Helium Hammock Tree Saddle
- Save $13 on the Muddy Quick-Stick Climbing System
- Save $60 on the Muddy Tree Stand Safety Harness
Fishing
- Save 15% on the Abu Garcia Max SX Spinning Rod and Reel Combo
- Save 32% on a Abu Garcia Max X Low Profile Baitcast Fishing Reel – Now $47
- Save 29% on a Abu Garcia Silver Max – Now $64
- Save $24 on the Plano EDGE Premium Terminal Tackle Box
- Save $45 on the Plano EDGE Master Crankbait XL Box (only $30)
- Save $40 on the Plano EDGE Flex 3700M Tackle Box
Dog Training
- Save $33 on the SportDOG FieldTrainer 425X. It’s now $132.
- Save $24 on the SportDOG FieldTrainer 425XS. It’s now $136.
- Save $37 on the Dogtra 280X E-Collar. It’s now $213.
- Save $23 on a Dogtra 280X E-Collar Additional Receiver. It’s now $131.
Tools
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger — $159 (Save $100)
- BOSCH 18V 5-Tool Combo Kit with Batteries — $449 (Save $150)
- CRAFTSMAN 308 Piece Mechanics Tool Set Socket and Wrench Set — $199 (Save $120)
- DEWALT 108-Piece Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set 1/4 & 3/8 Drive SAE — $65 (Save $10))