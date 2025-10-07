Our 41 Best Prime Day Deals: Optics, Knives, Power Stations, Hunting Gear, and More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Amazon’s Big Deal Days (Oct. 7 and 8) starts today, and you can find thousands of products on sale. But if you read Outdoor Life you’re probably not interested in a juicer or a TV. You want good outdoor gear for a great price. Well the OL team has looked through hundreds of Prime Day Deals to find you our top picks on outdoor gear savings. We’ll keep this page updated right until the last minute, so check back for more.

Optics

Knives

Solar Generator and Power Stations

Thermal Optics

Hunting Gear

Fishing

Dog Training