Cyber Week Deals at Scheels: Optics, Boots, Bows, and More

There’s a ton of awesome holiday deals on all kinds of hunting gear from Scheels.com, from boots to bows to optics. Things are going fast, so jump on these sales while they’re still around.

Optics

Save a whopping $2,000 on a Pulsar Thermion Duo DXP50 Thermal Riflescope. Get one now for just $3,799.97.

Get a SIG SAUER ROMEO Zero ELITE Reflex Sight for more than half off! Don’t sleep on this one. It’s selling now for a paltry $89.99!

If that’s not enough, you can save 52% on a SIG SAUER ROMEO Zero Auto Off Red Dot Sight. Get it now for $71.99.

Save $300 on a Vortex Viper PST Gen II 5-25x50mm Riflescope, going for a sale price of $599.99 for the EBR-2C MRAD reticle version.

Boots

Save 37% on Men’s LaCrosse Aero Insulator Boots. They’re going for $142.46 right now.

Get almost half off on a pair of Men’s Irish Setter Terrain 10″ 2024 Boots, on sale for just $99.99.

Save 25% on Men’s Sitka Back 40 Boots, on sale now for just $171.75 per pair!

Save almost $100 on Men’s Crispi West River GTX Boots, priced at just $336.

Sitka Hunting Apparel

Save $100 (25%) on a Men’s Sitka Stratus 2.0 Jacket, on sale now for $300.

Get 25% off Men’s Sitka Stratus 2.0 Bib overalls, also on sale for just $300.

Save 25% on a pair of Men’s Sitka Traverse Gloves, priced at only $33.75.

Save more than $40 on a pair of Men’s Sitka Traverse Pants, on sale right now for $126.75

MORE!

Get $600 off a Hoyt Carbon RX-9 Ultra Compound Bow, righty or lefty. It’s on sale now for $1,449.99.

Save almost $70 (50%) on a Men’s Scheels Outfitters Wool Jacket. It’s on sale right now for a paltry $69.99.

Get 24% off a sweet Barronett Ace 250 Ground Blind, Buy it now for a sale price of $129.99.

Save a solid 35% on a Hawk Cruzr Hang-On Treestand. It’s going right now for $77.99.