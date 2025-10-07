The 28 Best Prime Day Deals on Hunting Gear

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Good hunting gear is expensive, or at least it is through most of the year. Luckily during Prime Big Deal Days (October 7 and 8) there are some incredible deals on some of the best hunting gear out there. I’ve scoured the world wide web to find the 28 best products at the best prices available right now. These are all products that either I or other OL editors have used throughout the years and have rated highly. So no matter what kind of hunting you’re into, you’ll find some bargains in this list that are worth your time.
Optics
- Save $400 on Armasight thermal monoculars.
- Save $195 on a Pulsar Axion 2 LRF thermal monoculars.
- Save $345 on an AGM Global Vision Taipan Thermal Imaging Monocular. It’s now $596
- Save $77 on Bushnell Fusion 10X42 binoculars.
- Save $21 Bushnell Banner 2 riflescopes. They’re now $66.
- Get Bushnell compact binoculars for only $23.
- Get a Bushnell TRS-26 red dot for $110.
Shooting Accessories
- Save $23 on Magpul bipods.
- Save $38 on Walker’s Razor Slim
- Save $11 on a Hoppe’s gun cleaning kit.
- Save $90 on Bog Death Grip shooting sticks.
- Save 15% on Caldwell rear bags.
- Save 20% on Magpul shooting glasses.
- Save 15% on Primos Trigger Sticks.
Trail Cameras
- Save $50 on a two-pack of Moultrie Edge 2 cell cameras — they’re only $99.
- Save $50 on Stealth Cam Deceptor cellular cameras.
- Save $120 on the Stealth Cam Revolver Pro cameras
- Save $84 on Stealth Cam Flashback cameras.
- Save $16 on Muddy Trail Cameras — only $84
Treestands and Blinds
- Save $127 on Summit Viper treestands.
- Save $128 on Primos hunting blinds.
- Save $112 on Hawke Helium tree saddles.
- Save $61 on Muddy treestand harnesses.
- Save $14 on Muddy Quick Sticks.
More Hunting Accessories
- Save $75 on Hunter’s Specialties Johnny Stewart electronic game calls.
- Save 16% on Primos predator decoy.
- Save $50 on the Gamo Swarm air rifle.
- Save $33 on the Plano All-Weather gun case.