We’re starting to see straight-pull rifles by American riflemakers of late, most notably Savage’s Impulse that was introduced last year, and its straight-pull precision rifle competition offering for 2022, the Savage Impulse Elite Precision. Now Bushmaster’s BA30 has joined the party with a straight-pull action on an AR-style platform.

Bushmaster BA30 Specs and Features

Caliber: .308 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor

.308 Win., 6.5 Creedmoor Barrel Length: 18- or 24-inches

18- or 24-inches Upper and Lower Receivers: Type III Hard Coat Anodizing

Type III Hard Coat Anodizing Twist Rate: 1:10 (.308 Win.), 1:8 (6.5 Creedmoor)

1:10 (.308 Win.), 1:8 (6.5 Creedmoor) Trigger: DM2S 2-Stage trigger

DM2S 2-Stage trigger Bolt: Ambidextrous straight pull

Ambidextrous straight pull Handguard: BFI 14-inch M-LOK

BFI 14-inch M-LOK Stock: BFI 1913 Adjustable stock

BFI 1913 Adjustable stock MSRP: $1,799

The ambidextrous bolt handle, which can be installed on either side of the action, is a prototype made in Carson City, Nevada, that’s designed to be thrown with the pad of your hand. The modularity of the BA30 makes many of the components interchangeable, including the trigger, recoil pad, XM-10 hand guard, and the barrels to switch calibers. According to Bushmaster’s website, the BA30 is “engineered with all American parts.”

Video by Tanner Denton