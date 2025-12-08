6 Great Deals on Rifle Scopes and Red Dots

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Whether you need a new hunting scope or a thermal scope for predator hunting, here are some great deals on optics today.

Optics

Save $200 on a Vortex Optics Diamondback HP Rifle Scope 4-16x 42mm – that’s a 58% savings with a price of just $199.99.

Save a huge 61% on a Vortex Optics SPARC II Red Dot Sight 2 MOA Red Dot with Multi-Height Mount System, now just $99.99.

Save 55%, that’s $200, on a TRUGLO Tx6 Rifle Scope, on sale right now for $199.99.

Save $200 on a Leupold DeltaPoint Micro Red Dot Sight, on sale now for a wildly low $199.99.

Save $950 on a ATN ThOR LT Thermal Rifle Scope. Get this tricked out optic for just $894.73.

Save $50 on a HOLOSUN HS407C X2 Reflex Sight