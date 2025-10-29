Best Gifts for Anglers: The Fishing Gear They Actually Want

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

What do you get someone who loves fishing, but has a ton of gear and is very particular about their rods, reels, and lures? What’s the right gift for someone who wants to start fishing?

I’m a lifelong angler and a gear reviewer so I can help you with both of those scenarios. I put together a list of seven gifts and four stocking stuffers that are guaranteed to make any angler happy. Best of all, they don’t require any special knowledge to buy and start at just $4.

The Best Gift: Bass Pro Shops XPS Backpack Tackle Bag

Price: $100

A gift for any angler of any skill level

You’ll notice there aren’t rods, reels, and lures in this gift guide. That’s because they’re too specific to techniques and species to even try to pick the right one. But, one thing that every angler needs is more tackle storage. I promise this isn’t the fishing version of a pair of socks. It doesn’t matter if you’re shopping for someone who deep jigs tuna or flips jigs for bass, everyone who fishes has a never ending fascination with lures. We also genuinely enjoy organizing our beloved lures and appreciate smart designs for carrying them to the dock. That’s why the Bass Pro Shops XPS Backpack is a can’t miss gift.

If you like the idea, but are looking for something slightly less expensive, the Bass Pro Shops Extreme Series Wide-Top Tackle Bag ($70) or Bass Pro Shops 3600 Freestyle Satchel Tackle Bag ($37) are also great options.

Best Gag Gift: Big Mouth Billy Bass

Price: $47

A nostalgic and funny gift

Did you know you can still buy that singing bass from the 90s? It’s sure to get a laugh from any one who likes fishing and was born before 1990.

Best Shirt: Free Fly Bamboo Lightweight Hoodie

Price: $74

A gift for any angler

Sizes: M to XXL

Free Fly has kids apparel too

These bamboo sun hoodies are incredibly comfortable and protect skin from the sun. They come in a wide variety of colors and sizes too. Free Fly also makes a great selection of toddler and youth-sized clothing that’s worth checking out.

Best for Kids: Kid Casters Spincast Combo

Price: $35

Great first fishing pole

Less headache for you and more fun for them

Fishing with kids can be more frustration than fun. The folks at Kid Casters aim to solve that dilemma by reducing tangles and wind knots with their fishing pole designed just for kids. Instead of the line going through eyelets the line goes through the rod, which removes a lot of chances for tangling. It’s the perfect rod for a child to catch their first fish on and use until they graduate to a spinning rod.

Best High-End Gift for Saltwater Anglers: Van Staal Pliers

Price: $400

A versatile gift that will last them a lifetime

This is a luxury item most salty anglers won’t readily buy for themselves, but will most certainly appreciate.

Price: $120-$130 (Jacket) $120 (Bibs)

A gift they’ll use all the time

Rain gear is a must-have for any serious angler. Most of us have several sets of jackets and bibs and can always use more. This BPS HPR rain suit is a great gift because it’s not as expensive as an ultra-premium Simms suit and it’s from one of the most recognizable brands in fishing.

Best Big Gift: A Fishing Experience

If you want to get someone a gift they’ll remember for a lifetime, get them a fishing experience. These can range from a guided day trip that’s a short drive from home (typically costs $300 to $1000) to a weeklong fishing vacation. Guides will have all the gear needed to catch fish, which makes this a great option for new anglers too.

Great Stocking Stuffers