Quick Strike Podcast: How to Catch Massive Tidal Water Carp in Fall

Carp get mixed reviews in this country. Some anglers — more than people may even realize — are obsessed with them. If you assess these bottom feeders based purely on the sizes they reach and the strength they have when pulling against your line, carp zealotry is easy to understand. To most folks, however, carp are trash fish. But no matter how you view them, we’ve all been out fishing at one point or another and laid eyes on a carp so big that it dropped our jaws. I don’t care who you are — you wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to duke it out with a carp exceeding 20, 30, or even 40 pounds. Though specimens of that caliber exist in a lot of water bodies across the U.S., there is an abundance of them in tidal water and for good reason. The low ends of tidal rivers are some of the most overlooked and underfished areas for carp. That’s not surprising, because targeting anything in tidal water takes a bit more effort and planning, but it’s not as difficult as you think.

Connecticut-based guide Rowan Lytle falls squarely in the “carp-obsessed” category. A champion of underdog species in general, Lytle learned years ago that taking the time to understand the ins and outs of the tidal portions of his local rivers would pay out. Are these always the prettiest and most accessible areas? No, but they often provide the best crack at huge fish. Furthermore, Lytle points to October as a key month for success. His tips and insights can help you land the carp of a lifetime in any tidal river in any part of the U.S. Even if you’re not a carp nut, wouldn’t you love to tangle with one of those ghostly behemoths you spot while bass fishing?

Why Fish the Tidal Zone?

First, it’s important to understand that just because there are tidal swings in a river does not mean the water has salinity. Every tidal river transitions from fresh to brackish to pure salt water, but the tidal influence can push well upstream of the brackish area. Interestingly, however, Lytle doesn’t shy away from water with a pinch of salt.

“I find carp surprisingly far down in these rivers,” he says. “They’ll absolutely flirt with the salt line. I’ll routinely find them in places where the salinity will increase enough during high tide that I’ll catch bluefish in the same place.”

Some of the biggest carp can be found in the tidal zone. Photo courtesy Rowan Lytle

So, what’s the driving force? As it goes with most fish, it’s all about food. The brackish zones in tidal rivers offer a bigger smorgasbord of protein than pure freshwater zones. Carp are happy to add forage like grass shrimp, small blue crabs, and mud crabs to their menu. The bigger and stronger the fish, the more tolerant they are of the varying degrees of salinity. Add in that there are simply fewer people fishing (and bowfishing) for carp in these zones and you’ve got a sanctuary for monsters. And in October they get extra hungry.

“The fish will really try and bulk up in fall,” Lylte says. “I think they kind of know that the hard times are coming and they’re not going to be able to feed every day, nor will there be as much available food once it gets colder.”

What’s the Best Tide for Carp?

Lytle points out that while tidal zones grow huge carp because of the abundance of food, the downside is that tidal water also means they’ll only be feeding heavily within certain windows. This is common with most fish in tidal water from the beach to the bay and beyond. It’s the single most critical aspect to figure out, because if you just show up randomly (unless you get lucky) you might be waiting a long time for that window to open.

With species like largemouth bass and catfish in tidal rivers, a falling tide is often key, as it pulls the fish off flooded flats and vegetated areas, and they’ll chew as they transition back to deep water. Lytle, however, has noticed a different pattern for carp.

“They’ll feed really, really heavily during a rising tide,” he says. “They seem to like the fact that that they’re gaining water. I think it’s because more water allows them to move up onto a flat without worrying that they can’t get off before it drains completely.”

Lytle with a fat river carp. Photo courtesy Rowan Lytle

Shallow mud flats that form when the water is up but are often high and dry during low tide are key zones for Lytle. But that doesn’t mean low tide stages don’t have some advantages. According to Lytle, low water concentrates the fish in deeper holes and main channels. This might make them easier to locate but it does not mean they’ll be as willing when you find them.

What’s the Best Bait?

So, should you “match the hatch?” Should you be fishing with crabs, fresh grass shrimp, or marine worms at the lower ends of tidal rivers? It certainly wouldn’t hurt, but Lytle says it’s also not entirely necessary. Even though tidal carp have a broader selection of meal options, they won’t snub staples. Though it may have taken time and effort for Lytle to pattern the carp on his home rivers, figuring out the best bait didn’t take much time at all. He leans primarily on a classic.

“Some of the serious carp anglers I know that fish tidal areas European style will focus on clam- or shrimp-scented baits, but I prefer whole-kernel corn,” Lytle says. “Truthfully, though, what’s more important than the bait on your hook is pre-baiting before you fish.”

Pre-baiting is a common tactic for carp, but it’s extra-critical in tidal zones. Lytle’s go-to mix consists of oatmeal, corn, and a bit of anise extract, and he’s very specific about timing.

“I’ll try to bait when there will be one or sometimes two dropping tides between when I bait and when I fish,” he says. “This allows the scent of the bait to be carried by the current to where the fish are hanging out at low tide. The goal is to have as many fish as possible follow the scent to that confined area where your pre-bait is located when the water is rising back up.”