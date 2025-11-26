Black Friday Deals on Archery and Bowhunting Gear

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

We’ve scoured the web for the best Black Friday Deals on archery gear, trail cameras, climbing sticks, optics, and apparel. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your bow with new accessories, replace something you lost this season, or get just one more set of sticks, there’s a deal for you.

Bow Accessories

Save $120 on Hamskea Epsilon V2 Arrow Rests with Mathews Bracket

Hamskea just released their new R7 arrow rest, but the Epsilon is still a fantastic drop away. Especially at its heavily reduced sale price. I run one on my main hunting set up and don’t plan on changing anytime soon.

Save 11% on a Mathews QAD Ultra Rest

One of the best drop away rests of all time is on sale at Amazon.

Save 28% on a Trophy Ridge Alpha React 1 Pin Sight .019-inch fiber

Here’s a great way to get into a single pin sight for well under $200.It’s only $151 on sale.

Save 15% on a TruGlo Carbon Xtreme 5-Pin

This sight is now only $42 on sale.

Save $15 on a Plano Protector Compact Bow Case

This bow case is now only $30.

Hunting and Archery Gear

Get a 2 pack of Moultrie Mobile Edge 2 cellular trail cameras for only $80

This is the best price on the Edge 2 and you won’t find a better cell cam for only $40 per camera.

Get it from:

These sticks aren’t only crazy light, they’re one of the best sticks I’ve used.

A more budget friendly climbing stick from TrophyLine.

Save $70 on a Summit Viper SD Ultra Climbing Treestand

This is one of the best climbing treestands, and it’s on sale for $430.

Save $30 on a Hawk Kickback LVL Hang-On Treestand

This budget-friendly hang on is now only $150.

Save $100 on a Garmin Xero C1 Pro Chronograph

The best chronograph is on sale. It’s what we use in all of our bow and gun testing.

Save $40 on a Field Logic Block 6X6 Archery Target

Get a great broadhead target for $100.

Optics

Save $80 on a Big Shot Double Duty Buck Target (Blem)

Here’s a great way to get a full-size deer target for only $180.

Up to 57% off Sitka Gear

LAS has a ton of Sitka Gear marked way down during Black Friday.

Save $10 on a Havalon Piranta-Bolt Knife

This excellent replaceable blade knife and other Havalons are on sale.

Save $100 on ZEISS Terra ED Binoculars (10×42)

Get a Zeiss bino for $400.

Bows

Save on Bear Archery compound and recurve bows

Whether you’re buying someone their first bow or treating yourself, there are a ton of great budget-friendly compound bows and packages on sale.

Get a Galaxy Sage for Only $160

The best budget recurve bow is now even more affordable.

Pyramyd Air had great prices on compound bows from Bear, PSE, and Diamond and crossbows form Ravin, CenterPoint, and Killer Instinct.