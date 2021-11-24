A good spinning reel is one of the most versatile pieces of fishing equipment you can buy because you can catch just about anything on a mid-sized spinning reel. From farm ponds to inshore saltwater, a good reel like the Pflueger Supreme has you covered. During Black Friday, you can get one of the best spinning reels for $100, for well under its usual price.

Pflueger Supreme 35 Specs and Features

Braid Capacity: 200 yards

Drag Material: Oil Felt

Gear Ratio: 6.2:1

Max Drag: 12 pounds

Weight: 8.8 ounces

Aluminum Braid-Ready Spool

Pflueger Supreme Spinning Reel on Sale at Walmart for Only $67

The Pflueger Supreme has a magnesium frame that cuts weight, only 8.8 ounces in the 35 size, while maintaining rigidity. It uses a fully sealed oil felt drag, so it’ll perform in fresh or saltwater. The spool is designed for use with braid, so you don’t have to use a mono backing. Its lightweight design makes it an excellent choice for long days of casting or finesse applications. At its regular price, it’s a great reel for the money, but Walmart has it on sale this Black Friday for a steal at $67. The MSRP on the Pflueger Supreme is $130, and the street price is usually around $100. So, you’re getting one of the best spinning reels for over $30 off.