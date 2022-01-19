Browning is taking a first crack at the PRS production class rifle with its new X-Bolt Target Max. Production class rifles are heavy, built for long range accuracy, and must come in under $2,000. Browning’s rifle checks all those boxes and brings controls that will be familiar to X-Bolt fans. There’s also a version of the rifle that comes with a McMillan stock but that pushes the cost of the rifle up to about $4,000.

X-Bolt Target Max Specs and Features

Calibers: 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor, .308 Win.

6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor, .308 Win. Barrel Length: 26 inches

26 inches Weight: 9 lbs., 14 oz

9 lbs., 14 oz Muzzle: Recoil Hawg muzzle brake, plus thread protector

Recoil Hawg muzzle brake, plus thread protector Stock: Max composite

Max composite Trigger: Browning Target Trigger (adjustable from 2 to 3.3 lbs)

Browning Target Trigger (adjustable from 2 to 3.3 lbs) Barrel: Stainless bull barrel, Suppressor Ready threads

Stainless bull barrel, Suppressor Ready threads Picatinny Rail: Included

Included MSRP: $1,669.99

I got to send a few magazines worth of ammo down range through the X-Bolt Target Max during the Shot Show range day and I immediately noticed the rifle’s light, crisp trigger and smooth action. You can’t test accuracy during a demo shoot like range day, so Browning will have to prove that it’s up to competition standards down the road. On the upside, Browning has made plenty of accurate rifles over the years and for fans of the X-Bolt looking to get into PRS competitions, this rifle is worth checking out.