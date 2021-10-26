A series of 65 custom Henry Repeating Arms rifles is being donated by the Wisconsin company to raise funds for the family of 11-year-old Sami Bernadzikowski of Elkridge, Maryland. Bernadzikowski is fighting various congenital heart defects (CHDs), and money from rifle auction sales will aid the family with her medical expenses.

The Henry rifle sales are expected to raise about $50,000, and all proceeds will be given to the Bernadzikowski family, according to Henry Arms.

Bernadzikowski has had five open-heart surgeries (with at least one more to come) and over 30 cardiac catheterization procedures. She has a rare condition called heterotaxy syndrome, where organs are formed abnormally, are located in the wrong place within the body, or missing altogether. She is also diagnosed with several CHDs. The 6th grader must travel to Boston regularly for specialized medical treatment.

“She has been poked, prodded, and cut by doctors her whole life,” says James McVay, a family friend who brought Sami’s case to the attention of Henry Repeating Arms. “Her normal life is what anyone else would call torture, and she takes it in stride with the rarest complaint.”

“I have yet to see a photo of Sami where she didn’t have a huge smile on her face, which is incredible once you learn what she’s going through,” says Anthony Imperato, CEO of Henry Arms. “I would like to give a big hug to Sami and her family, and I look forward to seeing how fast these rifles sell out thanks to the generosity of the Henry family.”

The “Support 4 Sami” Henry Golden Boy Silver rifles are up for auction. Henry Rifles

The “Support 4 Sami” Henry edition rifles feature an engraved and hand-painted design that incorporates Sami’s spirit in each letter of her name. Built on Henry’s Golden Boy Silver platform, the rifles are chambered in .22 S/L/LR and feature a nickel-plated receiver cover, walnut stocks, and blued-steel octagon barrel.

Each rifle in the series has a unique serial number ranging from “01OF65SAMI” through “65OF65SAMI.” Baron Engraving of Trumbull, Connecticut, donated the artwork and embellishments on the buttstocks.

To learn more about this latest Guns For Great Causes campaign or make a purchase, visit henryusa.com/support4sami. The auction is currently open on GunBroker.com.

All firearms purchased through Henry Repeating Arms must be shipped to a licensed firearms dealer.

Over the last two years Henry’s “Guns For Great Causes” campaigns have raised more than $200,000 for five families, and all rifles have sold out within a matter of hours after the initial announcements.