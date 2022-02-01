Montana elk hunters are both dismayed and bewildered at a number of changes proposed by the state’s Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department that would substantially revise season structures and hunting opportunities (which you can read about here). Many are complex and nuanced, but they have in common less opportunity for public-land hunters and more for landowners and hunters on private land.

OL’s Hunting Editor Andrew McKean joined Back Country Hunters & Anglers podcast host Hal Herring and longtime public-land hunter and advocate Randy Newberg to detail those proposed changes and what they mean, not only for Montana hunters, but for the larger question of who owns America’s wildlife.

Details on the Next FWP Meeting

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Feb. 4 in person at the State Capitol in room 317. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. There will also be a commission work session at 3:30 on Feb. 3.

The meetings will be streamed live on the FWP website and broadcast through MPAN, YouTube, and Zoom. During the Feb. 3 work session, the commission will review season proposals due to be presented on Feb. 4 during their business meeting. The work session will also be streamed live on the FWP website. During the Feb 4. business meeting, the commission will take public comment on agenda items in person and via Zoom. To make a comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website by noon on Feb. 3. The public will also be able to comment in person at the meeting or at any FWP regional office.