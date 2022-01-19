If this new Xpert Bolt-Action .22 rifle from Winchester looks familiar, that’s because it’s modeled after its autoloading cousin, the Wildcat, which was introduced in 2019. The kid-friendly rifle is now offered in a bolt-action, with a smooth trigger that will appeal to adults and some key features make it the perfect plinker for a young shooter to grow into.

Winchester Xpert Bolt-Action .22 Specs and Features

Caliber: 22 LR

Barrel Length: 18 inches

Overall Length: 36 1/4 inches

Length of Pull: 13 1/2 inches

Weight: 4 lbs, 8 oz

Twist Rate: 16″

Stock Finish: Gray

Barrel Material: Steel

Stock Material: Composite

Receiver Material: Steel

Magazine Type: Detachable

Magazine Capacity: 10

MSRP: $319.99

The Xpert sports an adjustable rear sight and ramped post front sight, although the receiver is drilled and tapped for a scope. As you can see in the video, the bolt-action comes with a clip-on cheek riser that elevates the comb by half an inch, as well as spacer for the butt stock that adds another 3/4-inch to the length of pull. Other thoughtful touches include a Picatinny rail on the underside of the forearm, and an ambidextrous magazine release. The Xpert accepts aftermarket 10/22 magazines, and has an adjustable three-lever Rimfire M.O.A. trigger that makes the Xpert plenty of fun to shoot.

Video by Tanner Denton